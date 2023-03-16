Real-Time 360o Video Feeds Provide DVS and FORS Compliance Solutions for Fleet Operators

Samsara Inc.(NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced a new partnership with UK-based fleet safety solutions provider, Motormax to provide new levels of fleet vehicle safety.

The partnership will help UK fleet operators roll out an integrated, single platform cloud-connected vehicle safety system to assist fleet operators in complying with Direct Vision Standard (DVS) and Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS), ensuring best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

The system combines Motormax's in-cab Safetymax system which provides a 360o view of a vehicle with Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to provide a safety solution delivered via a single platform. This collaborative approach shows how different companies serving the fleet sector can collaborate to increase safety for drivers and citizens.

Commenting on the partnership, Philip van der Wilt, SVP, EMEA, Samsara said: "Samsara's partnership with Motormax is taking road safety to a whole new level. Our combined offering brings a new approach to the industry with real-time connected operations that puts safety first, enabling best practices for commercial fleets. This is what happens when different companies serving the industry work together to share technology, expertise and vision and put safety first and foremost."

Jonathan Haycock, Motormax Co-Founder and Director, said, "We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Samsara. DVS and FORS were introduced to improve road safety and reduce incident frequency. This partnership is about helping fleet operators take their approach to safety to the next level. Our single platform technology not only assists drivers locally within the cab, but communicates to the wider operational team for continuous monitoring and training. Together with Samsara, we believe this allows us to offer something very powerful to the industry."

How it works

Safetymax uses multi-camera systems alongside visual and spoken voice warnings to alert drivers to potential incidents. Incidents might include if a vehicle is being overloaded or if cranes, booms or stabilising legs are stored incorrectly.

In the event of a potential incident, the driver is alerted immediately to allow them to take remedial action. Now, though, video footage and warnings will also be instantly uploaded to Samsara's cloud-connected operations platform, so line managers, fleet, and safety managers can review the information simultaneously and remotely.

This powerful offering delivers telemetry, video footage and bespoke warnings designed to suit the customer's needs via one single platform.

The instant availability of footage can be used to enhance driver safety, enabling companies to respond to incidents and deliver coaching to improve road skills.

By combining Samsara and Motormax's solutions, fleets are better able to address the requirements set out for the DVS vision safety standard and FORS best practice guidance.

* DVS

The Direct Vision Standard (DVS) for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is a vision safety standard for all vehicles over 12 tonnes. It is based on a Vision Star rating supplied by the manufacturer of the vehicle and indicates how much a driver can see directly from their HGV cab in relation to other road users. It is currently enforced in London (inside the M25) and is run by Transport for London (TfL). Fines for non-compliant vehicles entering the DVS zone are £550 per day, with vehicle registrations checked automatically using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology. The initiative is expected to be rolled out to other cities and regions in the next couple of years.

** FORS

The Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) is a UK-based voluntary accreditation scheme for fleet operators. The aim is to raise the level of quality within fleet operations and the FORS community to demonstrate an exemplary level of best practice in safety, efficiency and environmental protection. FORS is a voluntary accreditation scheme that is an effective way to demonstrate that the organisation is a high-performing operator who goes well above the bare legal safety requirements.

***European Commission Data source: https://content.tfl.gov.uk/dvs-one-year-on-report-june-2022.pdf. Section 5.3 TfL leading the way at UK and EU level)

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Motormax

Working with the UK's largest fleets, Motormax's innovative range of vehicle safety solutions are designed to improve safety and increase efficiency. A UK market leader, Motormax designs, manufactures and installs a wide range of systems providing customers with pioneering, industry-leading solutions. With over 25 years' of experience, innovation is at the forefront of the business. All products are accredited to meet Direct Vision Standard (DVS) and Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) standards, to ensure our customers meet or exceed all current compliance and duty of care requirements. The breadth of our sector experience includes bodybuilders/converters, plant and refuse, blue light, custodial, construction, haulage and agriculture. Products include Safetymax a range of audible and visual warning systems, Live Platform DVR, Cameras, Vehicle CCTV, Obstacle Detection, Fleet AI, Powermax Power Distribution and our exclusive Rapid Fit Plug Play wiring loom.

