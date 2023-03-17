Sandwell Council collaborates with Infosys to provide free digital learning platforms for residents, colleges, and schools

LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a partnership with Sandwell Council to launch its Springboard digital learning platform in the region, making it available to Sandwell residents, colleges and schools.

Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century. The platform features content spanning digital learning, emerging technologies, and life skills, and is led by a team of experts through collaborations with curriculum partners, non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions.

Infosys Springboard will help Sandwell residents acquire new skills and increase employability, supporting individuals, communities, and businesses alike. In particular, it aims to:

Be available to everyone for free to help increase digital literacy across the board and ensure nobody is left behind.

Support digitally engaged communities and makes devices and digital assets available to those who cannot afford them.

Help entrepreneurs realise their ideas or small and medium sized businesses improve their services through digital efforts.

This program builds on Infosys' work with local councils across the UK. In 2021 Infosys deployed Springboard in collaboration with Brent Council, which, during the pandemic, witnessed the number of unemployment claimants aged 18 to 49 in Brent treble. So far, over 48,000 Brent residents have registered and are actively using Infosys Springboard.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Cabinet Member for Children and Education, Sandwell Council, said: "Springboard is a fantastic opportunity for Sandwell residents. The opportunity to work alongside a multi-national organisation like Infosys, will equip our enterprises such as, schools, colleges and training providers with the tools needed to increase digital accessibility and help achieve higher aspirations. It will also enable our residents to access a wealth of opportunities for future careers and gain greater prosperity for Sandwell."

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, said: "Upskilling and reskilling is part of our DNA at Infosys, and we couldn't be happier to be collaborating with Sandwell Council on this important project. Ensuring equitable access to digital education is central to achieving a digitally engaged community and I certainly look forward to seeing what residents go on to achieve as a result."

About Sandwell Council

Sandwell is a large, diverse, metropolitan borough and offers exciting opportunities for all. Situated at the very heart of the West Midlands, we are the fifth largest metropolitan borough in the region with six main towns: Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton, Wednesbury and West Bromwich. It is home to more than 300,000 people and around 9,000 businesses. Sandwell Council has a strong reputation for development and is continuously growing, with up to £1.8bn of investment planned between 2022 and 2027 to fund regeneration across the six towns, improving quality of life and making Sandwell a more sustainable and greener place to live, work and explore. Sandwell Council is the largest employer in the borough with 3,921 employees and provides a comprehensive range of services to local people throughout their lives. The borough has excellent access to the national motorway network, and we are just seven minutes by rail to Birmingham city centre. We also benefit from a mainline train station Sandwell and Dudley and the Midland Metro. The borough has 1,200 hectares of parks, playing fields and local green space and more than 30 miles of canals.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

