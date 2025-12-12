Huntington Learning Center: College Admissions Stress Hits New High as Top Schools Reinstate Test Requirements

Huntington Learning Center Helps Students Navigate Rising Pressure With Proven Academic and Emotional Readiness Support

ORADELL, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / As students are in the trenches with college applications, families are navigating an increasingly competitive and emotionally demanding admissions landscape. Huntington Learning Center helps students prepare with a renewed focus on academic readiness, test preparation, and emotional well-being, supported by technology that enables students to learn more effectively and confidently.

Recent data from the Common App show that first-year college applications exceeded 10 million for the first time in the 2024-25 cycle. Applications from first-generation students grew by 14 percent, and those from lower-income households rose by 10 percent. The report also noted a 12 percent increase in students submitting standardized test scores, the first year-over-year rise since 2021-22.

That shift is now being reinforced by top universities. Princeton University recently announced it will reinstate SAT and ACT requirements beginning with the Class of 2027, joining a growing list of institutions reevaluating test-optional policies ( Daily Princetonian, October 2025 ). The move reflects a broader acknowledgment that standardized tests, when combined with holistic review, remain a valuable indicator of student preparedness and potential.

But as expectations rise, so does student stress. According to recent national studies, over half of students rank college applications as their most stressful academic experience, and 89% of high school seniors planning to attend a four-year college report moderate to severe anxiety around applying. More broadly, 91% of students report experiencing stress, with academic pressure and uncertainty about the future among the top contributors.

"It's encouraging to see more students pursuing higher education, especially first-generation and underrepresented students," said Anne Huntington Sharma, president and CEO of Huntington Learning Center. "But we can't overlook the emotional impact. Applying to college is now one of the most stressful experiences students face. Strong foundational skills, confidence, and test readiness don't just improve applications, they reduce anxiety and build resilience."

Huntington provides academic evaluations, subject tutoring, and test preparation programs for K-12 students and partners with school districts nationwide to deliver Title I and high-impact tutoring services. Its programs combine personalized instruction with technology-enabled tools that identify learning gaps and accelerate progress, allowing educators to tailor support while giving students measurable confidence boosts.

As testing regains prominence in admissions, Huntington is helping students prepare strategically, from mastering math and reading fundamentals to developing test-taking stamina and stress management skills.

In addition to its educational programs, Huntington was named one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners in 2025, recognizing the continued growth of its franchise network nationwide.

The company is also exploring the role of artificial intelligence and other education technology tools in tutoring and test prep, viewing innovation as a means to enhance, not replace, the human connection between teachers and students.

"Technology can flag learning gaps or streamline grading, but it cannot replace empathy or motivation," Huntington Sharma said. "Our future lies in combining innovation with proven instructional methods to give every student the best chance to succeed, academically and emotionally."

Families interested in learning more can visit HuntingtonHelps.com or call 1-800-CAN-LEARN to schedule an academic evaluation.

