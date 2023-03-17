Zentek Ltd.: Zentek To Participate In The Industrial Tech Virtual Conference Presented By Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ZTEK; TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, announces its Chief Executive Officer, Greg Fenton, will present at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by?Maxim?Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Mr. Fenton will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2 p.m. ET.

New technology combined with emerging trends in multiple industrial sectors will continue to create both opportunities and challenges for most of the companies participating in?Maxim?Group's Industrial Tech Virtual Conference.?Maxim?Group's introductions and panel discussions with company executives will highlight emerging sector trends and margin and revenue opportunities driven by new technology.

Maxim?Group's Industrial Tech Virtual conference will be live on M-Vest.com. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Panel Topics

9:00 a.m. ET - Drones & Industrial End Markets Panel

10:00 a.m. ET - Water Infrastructure & Technology Adoption

11:00 a.m. ET - Solar Project Development Trends

12:00 p.m. ET - Clean Energy Technology Adoption

1:00 p.m. ET - Modular Construction Technology & Trends

1:00 p.m. ET - Growing Opportunities in Medical & Industrial Tech Markets

About Zentek?Ltd.?

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products using graphene and nanomaterials for use in the healthcare industry and beyond.

Zentek's patented ZenGUARD coating is shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario.

