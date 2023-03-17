EQS-News: TVM Life Science Management GmbH
/ Key word(s): Conference
TVM Capital Life Science to participate in LSI USA '23 Emerging Medtech Summit 2023
Company highlights key investments from its commercial-stage medtech portfolio
Montreal, Canada / Munich, Germany - 17 March 2023 - TVM Capital Life Science ("TVM"), a leading international venture capital firm focused on investments in life sciences innovation, today announced that Dr. Luc Marengère, Managing Partner, and Dr. Sascha Berger, General Partner of TVM, will participate in the upcoming LSI USA '23 Emerging Medtech Summit 2023, which brings together leading innovators, active investors and committed strategics from the medtech industry to partner and build next-generation healthcare technologies. The conference will take place March 20-23, 2023, in Dana Point, California, USA.
"Medtech innovation plays a pivotal role in the healthcare ecosystem and has the potential to revolutionize the industry by improving patient outcomes, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. One key component of our strategy is to invest in disruptive, breakthrough, commercial-stage technologies that map essential future trends and significantly transform current standard-of-care. In addition to connecting with fellow investors and dealmakers to discuss market opportunities and needs, we look forward to meeting young, highly innovative companies at the LSI Summit to further expand TVM's strong medtech portfolio," said Dr. Luc Marengère.
TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, investing in differentiated medical technologies with commercial proof-of-concept and late clinical-stage therapeutics as well as financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages TVM's strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. With its late-stage medtech investments, the Company focuses on innovative businesses from North America or the EU working to transform medical practice with their groundbreaking devices and technologies.
Dr. Sascha Berger added: "TVM's track record of successful collaboration highlights our partnership and value-building approach with innovators. As true partners, we work closely with our portfolio companies, striving to understand their ideas, and find ways to advance their innovations to accelerate growth, facilitate market expansion and ultimately help them become or continue to be a leader in their respective markets. With our current fund TVM Life Science Innovation II, we continue to expand our strategy, that has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II, to build a portfolio of differentiated products with strong leadership teams."
Investment highlights from TVM's medtech commercial-stage portfolio include:
About TVM Capital Life Science
TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages the firm's strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. TVM also invests in differentiated commercial-stage medical technologies and late clinical-stage therapeutics.
With its late-stage investments, TVM focuses on differentiated medical technologies with commercial proof-of-concept as well as late-stage therapeutics expected to quickly reach major development or regulatory milestones. This strategy has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II and the Colucid Pharmaceuticals exit.
The TVM investment team has worked together for over a decade to effectively utilize this innovative approach to maximize returns for investors and finance new therapies and technologies to meaningfully improve patient lives.
Media Relations
17.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1584767 17.03.2023 CET/CEST