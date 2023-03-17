Getac and Tempel Group Modernise Terminal Pacífico Sur's Cargo Processes

CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Terminal Pacífico Sur (TPS) is using Powerful Tablets to Enhance its Processes. It is one of the most important ports in Latin America, and handles nearly 9 million tons of cargo every year. To improve its productivity, efficiency and flexibility, TPS is using state-of-the-art technology that allowed for a significant evolution in work effectiveness and safety.

Terminal Pacífico Sur (TPS), one of the main container terminals in Chile and one of the most efficient in Latin America, started the year with a major IT modernization. With the aim of increasingly optimizing daily cargo operations, TPS decided to add new tablets to streamline the terminal's loading and unloading operations.

With an annual throughput of nearly 9 million tons of cargo, representing 32% of transfers within the region, TPS is a port terminal with a large flow of simultaneous activities.

Therefore, TPS understands how important technology is to promote a smooth flow of all tasks and operators, and acknowledges the relevance of workers' welfare and safety by providing technology to make workdays easier and more productive.

Thanks to its expertise in state-of-the-art technology for challenging weather conditions, Getac - through its local partner Tempel Group - was chosen to develop this project. "Our F110 and T800 tablets were chosen for this project because of their ability to interface with different systems used by TPS. They are mounted in the tractor-trailers and cranes that operate at the terminal, and provide precise and updated instructions and locations in real time to the operators in charge of loading and unloading. In addition, the rugged nature of these tablets and their excellent resilience to weather conditions or the daily demands of the job, ensure a superb performance that has left behind the persistent failures of other devices," explained Johnny Chong, Getac's Sales Manager in Latin America.

For this project, Getac equipment was combined with Navis software to create a powerful technological solution that enables process digitization while increasing worker productivity. "At present, each operator performs, on average, about 35?assigned tasks. With the implementation of Getac devices, we have identified significantly reduced waiting times for the start of operations compared to previous devices, with good acceptance even among those who are less familiar with technology," said Laura Chiuminatto, Deputy Sustainability Director at TPS.

The solution implemented by TPS quickly shows tractor-trailer or crane operators which specific tasks to perform: it indicates the vessel and the relevant gate for unloading. When operators arrive at the inspection area, they already know the container weight, number, time and exact location. Perhaps their next task is a shipment and the instructions are to look for a container in an exact location to take it to the vessel and gantry indicated on the device. The system takes care of automatic, real-time sorting to make the flow of vehicles more efficient.

Likewise, Mikiyasu Morales, a tractor-trailer operator, agrees that the benefits of Getac tablets are of great help for his daily operations since they can be used in the cab regardless of sunlight or at night. They can also make the font bigger or smaller with its touch zoom function, and its use has generated great advantages in terms of productivity, making their work much smoother and simpler. In this way, they have had no issues with the device, although cabs are still exposed to the salinity of sea breeze, direct sunlight, vibrations from the vehicles and rough handling due to the dynamics of the workday.

Mauricio Campos Garrido, in charge of support and operational continuity at TPS, explained that: "In terms of technical support, we needed one or two people permanently in charge of the operation. The failure rate of previous devices was such that 'once you had serviced one vehicle, you had to get on another'; there was always someone completely engaged in the operations almost 24/7, day, night, in the wee small hours, changing devices, checking why it failed and why it did not work. Today, Getac devices take that burden off our shoulders."

Traditionally, it takes at least half an hour to 40 minutes for a vehicle that is out of service to become operational again, which often means that the vehicle is out of service until it is back on the system. This was too high a cost for such a demanding port operation. In this regard, Julio Quililongo of Tempel Group points out that, "The rugged device along with the 'Bumper to Bumper' warranty allows for uninterrupted operations at TPS, because in case of failure, we deliver another tablet while servicing is done."

"Getac tablets are intuitive, strong and user-friendly, and have provided greater accuracy for operators while typing containers data, efficient troubleshooting without asking for help, and improved performance and speed in the workday. With this technology, we are one step closer to supporting important sectors that have an impact not only on a better quality of life for workers, but also on the social and economic growth of the region," concluded Getac.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of Getac Holdings Corporation (TWSE: 3005), part of the MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US$41.3 billion. Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics. Today Getac's business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defence, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport, and logistics.

About Tempel Group

International company with more than 45 years of business experience that distributes energy intensive electrical and electronic devices, and products for energy and industrial engineering solutions. They also offer auditing services and perform customized energy, industrial engineering and energy efficiency projects. They are Getac's main business partner in Latin America.

