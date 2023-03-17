Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Khira (KA) on March 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on March 22, 2023.

As a gaming and entertainment company powered by blockchain and AR technology, Creature Hunters enables users to experience the most innovative incentives at their fingertips. Its native token Khira (KA) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on March 22, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Creature Hunters

Creature Hunters is a blockchain & AR powered gaming & entertainment company that strives to create innovative gaming platforms. It has published its own IPs and game, inviting game enthusiasts and fans to build their own community within its Web3 network.

Incentives are added to the concept of token economy in F2P (Free to Play), which most traditional mobile games have adhered to so far that actually have economic value while playing games.

In Creature Hunters' game, users can earn points as incentives while hunting creatures or completing quests through mechanics. The acquired incentive can be swapped into Khira (KA) token in the game. Players defend against constant attacks from enemies and earn KA tokens based on how well they fought.

Creature Hunters will also utilize its own smart contract built on BSC blockchain, and supply NFTs dedicated to providing unique experiences for players. They can purchase NFT mechanics with various abilities or obtain NFTs through various events in the game. The acquired NFT may produce various performances in the game according to the assigned ability value, including mobility, strength, and defense.

With a mechanic, a player can execute an AR-based battle. If the player wins the battle, they can get the creatures they fought. And when the creatures are strengthened and synthesized to foster them above a certain level, they can be minted as an NFT. Creature Hunters' NFTs can be purchased in-game, and purchased NFTs can be sold to the NFT market.

About KA Token

Khira (KA) is the native token of Creature Hunters ecosystem. The token can be earned while playing Creature Hunters' games. It is also a reward provided for Creature Hunters' NFT buyers and users, creating an active ecosystem within the world of Creature Hunter. KA can be used to purchase or sell mechanical NFTs or item NFTs in the NFT store implemented in the game, and can also be transferred to the exchange and traded with other crypto assets.

Based on BEP-20, KA has a total supply of 500 million (i.e., 500,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on March 22, 2023, investors who are interested in Creature Hunters can easily buy and sell KA on LBank Exchange by then.

