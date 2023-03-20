In an industry first, the Airline Routes tool analyzes an airline's routes using satellite-based flight tracking data to identify actual flights flown by aircraft type

Businesses can identify aircraft demand and where airlines are growing or reducing their network to factor development opportunities or risks into decision making

An analysis using the tool shows how Indian low-cost-carrier IndiGo flew 172 flights between Delhi and Kathmandu using Airbus A320s this January compared with no flights in January 2022, and five times the flights with A320s between Dubai and Ahmedabad year-over-year

Cirium, the aviation analytics leader, has launched the aviation industry's first Airline Routes tool to identify actual flights flown by aircraft type.

It uses applied analytics to derive routes flown by airlines based on satellite-based flight tracking and fuses this with advanced fleet data.

The new premium Routes tool is part of Ascend Profiles, a visual descriptive analytics tool which enables businesses to quickly view aircraft intelligence by airline or lessor.

Businesses such as aircraft lessors, banks or aircraft manufacturers are empowered to identify the aircraft flown by route for 1,700 airlines and factor development opportunities or risk into their decision making.

By leveraging satellite-based flight tracking data the tool identifies what routes and aircraft airlines actually flew rather than what they planned to fly providing the most accurate flight completion picture.

Kevin Hightower, Cirium VP of Product said: "The Airline Routes tool is the first of its kind to bring together such advanced data the satellite-based flight tracking and the comprehensive fleet data meaning businesses can conduct quick yet accurate due diligence on an airline portfolio.

"Understanding which aircraft an airline is actually flying and on what routes is critical to identify where aircraft demand may be and whether an airline is growing or reducing their network."

India is one of the markets in the spotlight currently, as air travel is helping to boost economic growth in the region. Low-cost-carrier, IndiGo recently announced it was looking to grow its international network and further solidify its domestic operations.

According to Ascend Profiles, IndiGo has a fleet of 306 aircraft (273 in service and 33 in storage), plus 501 on order. Of the delivered fleet, 36% are on operating lease.

The Routes tool shows which two-way international routes IndiGo was operating this January which it was not in January 2022. For example, 172 flights were tracked on the newly added route between Indira-Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to Tribhuvan International in Kathmandu. All operated using Airbus A320s.

Additionally, the new tool shows the bi-directional routes for which IndiGo has ramped up operations. The carrier saw the most significant growth on the Singapore Bengaluru route, where it completed 62 flights, all using A320s, this January versus only one flight, using an A321, last January.

IndiGo also substantially increased its operations this year on the Dubai Ahmedabad route, completing five times the number of flights in Jan 23 when compared with Jan 22.

The Airline Routes tool is part of Ascend Profiles which visualizes aircraft intelligence of airline or lessor profiles and provides quick and accurate insights showing the latest 12-month year-over-year flights flown by an airline's routes and can be viewed by flights, seats and ASKs. The tool is available as a web-app on desktop, tablet, and mobile. Find out more.

