PR Newswire
20.03.2023 | 11:06
82 Leser
It's Giving 'ICY GRL'! Saweetie Teams Up with Candy Crush Saga to Reveal First-Ever $250,000 Cash Prize Pot and Limited-Edition Championship Rings for 2023 All Stars Final Winners

  • On March 23, the Candy Crush® All Stars tournament is back, giving Crushers the chance to be crowned this year's ultimate champion
  • For the first time ever, Candy Crush Saga is giving 10 All Star finalists the chance to reach the Live Final in London to take home a share of some jaw-dropping prizes
  • It gets sweeter - 'ICY GRL' rapper Saweetie teamed up with Candy Crush Saga® to reveal the Icebox bling rings plus a jaw-dropping $250,000 prize pot up for grabs for the finalists

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever dreamt of living the life of an internationally renowned athlete - earning stacks of cash, an All Stars win under your belt, and a blinged out championship ring to prove it? Well now is your chance.