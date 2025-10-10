Montlick Injury Attorneys: Team Montlick Race Team Captures Inaugural Monster Energy Triple Crown Championship

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Team Montlick, sponsored by Montlick Injury Attorneys, has been crowned the inaugural Monster Energy Triple Crown Champion in the 2025 P1 Offshore Series.

The Triple Crown spans six high-speed races across three major venues - New Orleans, LA; Sheboygan, WI; and St. Petersburg, FL - with teams earning points based on finishing positions in each event. By consistently placing among the top boats, Team Montlick secured the Triple Crown Championship in the final race of the series.

"Every race brought new challenges-from unpredictable waters to fierce rivalries-but the team never wavered," said Logan Adan, driver of Team Montlick. Winning the first-ever Triple Crown is a huge honor."

This on-water victory reflects the values the Montlick name represents: resilience, precision, and relentless commitment to excellence.

"Championships aren't won by chance - they're built on discipline, trust, and preparation," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "Just like our firm, the team is committed to achieving excellence in the face of challenges."

As the first Triple Crown champions, Team Montlick has set a new standard for performance and consistency. The Triple Crown series is sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association (APBA) and organized by P1 Offshore, which has showcased premier powerboat racing events for more than 20 years across the United States and internationally.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

Founded in 1984, Montlick Injury Attorneys is an Atlanta-based personal injury law firm representing clients nationwide. Known for integrity and client-centered advocacy, Montlick has secured billions in compensation for injury victims.

Contact Information

Jenny Harty

770-265-7404

jharty@montlick.com

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/team-montlick-race-team-captures-inaugural-monster-energy-triple-1085418