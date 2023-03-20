Anzeige
Montag, 20.03.2023

WKN: A2QR2D ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 Ticker-Symbol: 7FX 
Stuttgart
20.03.23
08:05 Uhr
0,324 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.03.2023 | 11:37
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samarkand Group plc: Director Dealings

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Director Dealings

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Director Dealings 20-March-2023 / 10:06 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 March 2023

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Director Dealings

On the 21 September 2022, Samarkand announced that it had raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP1.98 million, pursuant to the open offer which was announced on 5 September 2022 ("Open Offer").

The Executive Directors each participated in the Open Offer in respect of 181,818 new ordinary shares of Samarkand ("Samarkand Shares"). Each Executive Director entered into a loan agreement with Global Smollan Holdings for GBP99,999.90 and have separately provided security over their respective loan amounting to 181,818 Samarkand Shares.

On 20 March 2023, Philip Smiley, the Executive Director of Samarkand, has repaid his loan totalling GBP99,999.90 to Global Smollan Holdings. Accordingly, 181,818 Samarkand Shares held as security over the loan has been released back to Philip Smiley.

Set out below is the notification in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation that provides further details on the transaction.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                        Philip Smiley 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:                   Executive Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:           Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                        Samarkand Group plc. 
b)      LEI:                         213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of   Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 
a)      instrument: 
                                  ISIN Code: GB00BLH1QT30 
       Identification code: 
b)      Nature of the transaction:              Security over Ordinary Shares released back to 
                                  Philip Smiley 
                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s):               55 pence    181,818 
                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
       Aggregated information: 
d)                               55 pence    181,818 
          -- Aggregated volume:

e) Date of the transaction: 20 March 2023

f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

For more information, please contact: 

Samarkand Group plc               Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                        http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) 
                        IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk, David Scriven (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma PR                     +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
                        samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  231122 
EQS News ID:  1586799 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2023 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.