TruPro Elites LLC: TruPro Elites Launches eCommerce Consultant Program for Business Owners

The new program allows entrepreneurs to leverage TruPro Elites outsourced eCommerce experts to set up, manage and scale an Amazon marketplace

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / More and more entrepreneurs turn to Amazon each year to set up marketplaces for their businesses or start side hustles to earn passive income. Now, through the help of TruPro Elites, an Atlanta-based eCommerce consulting agency, entrepreneurs can leverage eCommerce experts to automate and scale a business and grow its revenue.







According to Forbes, more than 100,000 brands joined Amazon in 2021 alone, resulting in over 3.9 million products sold and an average of $200,000 in annual sales per seller.

"There is no better time than now for people to launch their own eCommerce businesses," said Anthony Wilson, CEO of TruPro Elites. "Whether it's a brand trying to increase online sales, an entrepreneur trying to bring a new product to market or just someone looking for passive income to save for retirement or increase their net worth, eCommerce businesses are a lucrative way to generate revenue."

Small and medium-sized business owners all face the same challenge of balancing running their business and having time outside of work. TruPro Elites helps individuals to achieve financial freedom by conducting product and supplier research, supply chain management and leveraging their team of eCommerce experts to launch and scale Amazon FBA marketplaces without huge time or monetary commitments.

"Starting an eCommerce business can be tricky to do on your own, but because we have helped to launch and scale over 100 Amazon stores, we have been able to unlock the secrets to ensuring success," Wilson said. "We help to identify the right products, audiences and setups to allow for people to earn passive income that yields consistent results and predictable returns in just a few hours per month."

Previously, in order to successfully launch an eCommerce brand, individuals or businesses would have to devote years of training or costly resources and hours to ensure a return on investment, or they would have to give away a percentage of sales on a revenue-share model.

Through TruPro Elites, now people can leverage unique insights and tap into dedicated experts who manage every aspect of an Amazon marketplace. TruPro Elites identifies a product, sets up the marketplace and connects entrepreneurs with a dedicated "Store Manager" who helps provide resources and training and teaches the business owner how to optimize and scale before handing it back over for day-to-day management.

Interested entrepreneurs or individuals looking to get started can sign up for a complimentary consultation call with a TruPro Elite expert by visiting TruProElites.com.

About TruPro Elites

TruPro Elites is an Atlanta-based e-commerce consulting agency established in 2021. Our goal is to assist individuals in achieving long-term sustainable financial freedom by providing reliable passive income options that yield consistent results and predictable returns. Our proven expertise has helped create over 100+ Amazon stores, and our motto "Trust the Process" reflects our commitment to achieving the best results for our clients. Our team coaches and trains individuals to successfully run their own Amazon storefronts, using a calculated approach to determine the right products to feature and sell, along with offering done for you and placement services. Choose TruPro Elites to guide you on your path to financial independence.

