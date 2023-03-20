- Five new IPOs completed during the month, and 10 total new listings -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for February 2023.

February 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.4 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $336 million;

CSE issuers completed 78 financings that raised an aggregate $80 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 10 new companies, bringing total listed securities to 826 as at February 28, 2023.

"February was a particularly busy month for initial public offerings on the CSE, as five of our 10 new listings during the month arrived via IPO," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "On the financing and listing front, mining has been the leader on the Exchange so far this year. We were pleased to see so many of our mining issuers at this year's PDAC conference, where attendance was high and investor interest was evident."

What's On at the CSE

With increased investor focus on the mining sector this year, the CSE team was extremely busy at this year's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference In Toronto. In addition to exhibiting at the conference, where the exchange met with issuers, investors and other industry stakeholders, the CSE again hosted a successful investor lunch showcasing a number of its mining companies. The event's keynote speaker was Peter Kent, the former journalist and politician and current President of First Phosphate Corp. (PHOS). CSE issuers were very well represented at the conference, with over 30 of them hosting booths at the show. Prior to the start of PDAC 2023, the CSE also hosted two PreDAC events, in Vancouver and Toronto, which featured enlightening presentations from industry experts and investor pitches from a strong line-up of CSE-listed mining companies.

The CSE also recently sponsored the 35th Annual Roth MKM Conference, a leading gathering for small-cap growth companies in the United States and Canada. This year's event in Dana Point, California featured approximately 400 public and private companies from a variety of high-growth sectors.

Season Three of the CSE's Exchange for Entrepreneurs Podcast is ongoing and continues to deliver unique and valuable market insights. A recent episode marked International Women's Day with a deep dive into the opportunities and challenges women face in a career in the Canadian capital markets. Commentary was provided by CSE Chief Financial Officer Mary Anne Palangio and Chief Legal Officer Tracey Stern, who drew from their personal experiences. Another recent episode featured an interview with Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland Corp. (TRIP), who discussed his company's expansion from psychotropic mushrooms into the world of "exotic" mushrooms. Full episodes of the podcast are available here.

New Listings in February 2023

Western Star Resources Inc. (WSR)

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (SEM)

Weekapaug Lithium Limited (GRUV)

Xcite Resources Inc. (XRI)

First Phosphate Corp. (PHOS)

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (HWTN)

Sorrento Resources Ltd. (SRS)

Highrock Resources Ltd. (HRK)

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CTTT)

SolarBank Corporation (SUNN)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/exchange-for-entrepreneurs/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159083