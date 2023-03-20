MediaZest Plc - Notice of Investor Meets Company Presentation

20 March 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Notice of Investor Meets Company Presentation

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CEO Geoff Robertson will provide a live presentation relating to the Group's Year Ended 30 September 2022 results, announced on 1 March 2023, via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 12.30pm BST.

The presentation on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 12.30pm BST is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MediaZest Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/mediazest-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MediaZest Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.



Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com