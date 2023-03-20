QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Annual Report 2022, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report published





















QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 20, 2023 AT 4 pm EET





















QPR Software Annual Report 2022, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report published

QPR's Annual Report 2022 has been published online at www.qpr.com and www.qpr.fi (In the Investors section under Annual Report). The Annual Report including the company's Financial Statements for the period 1 January - 31 December 2022 is available in English and Finnish on the corporate website. In accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, the Financial Statements year 2022 have also been published in XHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labeled with XBRL tags.

QPR has also published the company's Corporate Governance Statement 2022 and Remuneration Report for the financial year 2022. The Remuneration Report presents the remuneration of the Board of Directors and CEO in 2022. The Remuneration report will be presented at the Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2023. The Statement and Remuneration Report is available on the company's website at www.qpr.com (In the Investors section under Annual Report).

The Annual Report, the Statement, and the Remuneration Report can be downloaded as PDF files from the company's website both in English and Finnish, and they are also attached to this release.

A paper version of the Annual Report 2022 in both English and Finnish is available on request from QPR's headquarters at Huopalahdentie 24, 00350 Helsinki (Please contact: Sanna Salo: sanna.salo@qpr.com ).









For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Plc

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893









About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com











