AAR Corp.: AAR acquires Trax, a leading provider of aircraft MRO and fleet management software

Wood Dale, Illinois, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has acquired Trax USA Corp., a leading independent provider of aircraft MRO and fleet management software.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Miami with approximately 110 employees, Trax offers critical software applications to a diverse global customer base of airlines, MROs, and government aircraft operators supporting approximately 5,000 aircraft. Trax's comprehensive solutions support the entire spectrum of maintenance activities and create the system of record required by airlines, MROs, and government aircraft operators.

Trax's eMRO product is a web-based enterprise MRO software solution for managing aircraft maintenance and fleet management, including materials planning and purchasing, engineering, scheduling, regulatory compliance, work orders, and personnel. Its eMobility products provide a suite of mobile applications, including task cards, digital manuals, electronic log books, fleet status, and warehouse management.

The Trax acquisition accelerates AAR's strategy to offer digital solutions focused on its core aviation aftermarket customers. Trax adds established, higher-margin aviation aftermarket software offerings with recurring revenue to AAR's portfolio, and its complementary customer base provides opportunities to cross-sell products and services.

"We believe we can support Trax's continued growth by investing in its platforms and by leveraging our global relationships to help Trax reach additional customers. We also believe that over time this combination will allow more customers to better access AAR's parts and services offerings as Trax is the materials management system used by thousands of buyers and planners at airlines around the world," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President, and CEO.

"Trax has led the industry in developing next generation maintenance ERP systems for over 20 years. By combining two leading independent aftermarket services providers, we create a compelling and unique offering to support the global aviation industry. We are excited to partner with AAR to further accelerate Trax's growth and development," said Jose Almeida, Trax's CEO.



