In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 13 to March 17, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
13/03/2023
311,599
56.067702
17,470,639.88
XPAR
13/03/2023
120,000
56.047852
6,725,742.24
CEUX
13/03/2023
15,000
56.034318
840,514.77
TQEX
13/03/2023
10,000
56.038782
560,387.82
AQEU
14/03/2023
314,259
55.601819
17,473,372.04
XPAR
14/03/2023
120,000
55.505357
6,660,642.84
CEUX
14/03/2023
15,000
55.575491
833,632.37
TQEX
14/03/2023
10,000
55.576577
555,765.77
AQEU
15/03/2023
334,523
54.176166
18,123,173.58
XPAR
15/03/2023
120,000
54.173132
6,500,775.84
CEUX
15/03/2023
15,000
54.174036
812,610.54
TQEX
15/03/2023
10,000
54.171803
541,718.03
AQEU
16/03/2023
332,398
53.218210
17,689,626.57
XPAR
16/03/2023
128,904
53.224899
6,860,902.38
CEUX
16/03/2023
14,874
53.212118
791,477.04
TQEX
16/03/2023
9,835
53.223757
523,455.65
AQEU
17/03/2023
318,798
53.987086
17,210,975.04
XPAR
17/03/2023
134,125
54.003230
7,243,183.22
CEUX
17/03/2023
14,914
54.012777
805,546.56
TQEX
17/03/2023
9,956
53.996827
537,592.41
AQEU
Total
2,359,185
54.578905
128,761,734.58
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
