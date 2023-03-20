Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 13 to March 17, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 13/03/2023 311,599 56.067702 17,470,639.88 XPAR 13/03/2023 120,000 56.047852 6,725,742.24 CEUX 13/03/2023 15,000 56.034318 840,514.77 TQEX 13/03/2023 10,000 56.038782 560,387.82 AQEU 14/03/2023 314,259 55.601819 17,473,372.04 XPAR 14/03/2023 120,000 55.505357 6,660,642.84 CEUX 14/03/2023 15,000 55.575491 833,632.37 TQEX 14/03/2023 10,000 55.576577 555,765.77 AQEU 15/03/2023 334,523 54.176166 18,123,173.58 XPAR 15/03/2023 120,000 54.173132 6,500,775.84 CEUX 15/03/2023 15,000 54.174036 812,610.54 TQEX 15/03/2023 10,000 54.171803 541,718.03 AQEU 16/03/2023 332,398 53.218210 17,689,626.57 XPAR 16/03/2023 128,904 53.224899 6,860,902.38 CEUX 16/03/2023 14,874 53.212118 791,477.04 TQEX 16/03/2023 9,835 53.223757 523,455.65 AQEU 17/03/2023 318,798 53.987086 17,210,975.04 XPAR 17/03/2023 134,125 54.003230 7,243,183.22 CEUX 17/03/2023 14,914 54.012777 805,546.56 TQEX 17/03/2023 9,956 53.996827 537,592.41 AQEU Total 2,359,185 54.578905 128,761,734.58

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005503/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com