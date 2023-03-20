Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - VeecMedia, a leading Google Ad marketing company, is now offering an all-in-one lead generation solution for law firms and local businesses to help them generate high quality leads. VeecMedia's package includes ad creation, landing page design, and call tracking systems to ensure that their clients are generating proper leads and able to follow up with them effectively.





VeecMedia has identified that many law firms and local businesses struggle to generate consistent high-quality leads and often make common marketing mistakes, including creating poor ads with low click-through rates, not having landing page designs to convert leads to paying clients, and setting up bad campaigns with no way to track leads. By addressing these issues, VeecMedia provides a solution that helps businesses succeed.

"Our mission is to help businesses see a positive return on their marketing investment," said Brandon Nguyen, founder and CEO of VeecMedia. "We specialize in working with law firms, including those practicing personal injury, criminal defense, DUI/DWI, tax, family law, employment, immigration, bankruptcy, and estate planning. Our team is committed to providing effective marketing solutions that drive results and help our clients achieve their business goals."

VeecMedia's team has worked with over 1 million dollars in Adspend to test ads and find what works and what doesn't, and they have generated over 5,000 hot leads for all of their clients. The company's real results and case studies are available on their website, which includes details on their successful campaigns with criminal/family attorneys, personal injury attorneys operating out of multiple offices in a competitive city, criminal defense attorneys, and defense attorneys.

To learn more about VeecMedia's all-in-one solution for generating high-quality leads, interested parties can visit the company's website at www.Veecmedia.com/scale or schedule a call.

