London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - The new report from AVRillo Conveyancing offers details on how to prepare for conveyancing, reduce delays, and expedite the conveyancing process.

AVRillo Conveyancing Launches London Conveyancer Selection Strategy Report

The new report includes details on areas such as collating all relevant paperwork, finding a conveyancer with experience in the local area, and the use of online tools.

"Buying and selling property is an exciting time, with all parties wanting to ensure the process goes as smoothly and quickly as possible. However, delays can be common, especially if individuals don't know how to prepare for the conveyancing process," said Angelo Piccirillo, Senior Partner at AVRillo. "In this piece, we outline several key areas that can speed up the legal process when getting ready to buy or sell a property."

The report states that one of the most common factors that can delay the conveyancing process is not having all the relevant paperwork prepared and on hand in advance. This includes title deeds, property reports, and mortgage agreements, as well as requesting copies of any information from third parties as soon as possible.

AVRillo Conveyancing's report also explains why finding conveyancing solicitors who are knowledgeable about the local area is crucial when buying or selling a property. "Having a local conveyancer that knows the area's laws and regulations can ensure that the process goes smoothly and that everything is done correctly," said Angelo.

Other areas covered in the report include how setting deadlines can improve the organisation and clarity for all involved parties, and online tool recommendations for managing and tracking the overall process.

