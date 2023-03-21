DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.7401

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1585684

CODE: YIEL LN

ISIN: LU1812090543

