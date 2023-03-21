Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Kirkman, an HTO Nevada, Inc. company and a leading provider of high-quality nutritional supplements and specialty products, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Eric Gripentrog, has been named CEO Monthly's "CEO of the Year." (https://www.ceo-review.com/issues/2022-ceo-of-the-year/34/)

The award recognizes Gripentrog's exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication in driving Kirkman's growth and success. Under his guidance, the Kirkman Group has accelerated manufacturing capabilities, leveraged new partnerships, and strengthened its position as a leader in the nutritional supplement industry.

"I am honored to receive this award from CEO Monthly," said Gripentrog. "At Kirkman, we are committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Kirkman's product line includes nutritional supplements, specialty products, and probiotics, all of which are manufactured in their own state-of-the-art cGMP FDA regulated facility to ensure the highest quality and purity. The company has a long-standing commitment to providing safe, effective products that meet the needs of its customers.

"Our brand essence, helping people live healthy lives, sums up our values and goals. This has been our mission for nearly 75 years. Our core values align our company, the brand, and employees to delivering the purest and cleanest supplements to customers and consumers," affirms Gripentrog.

In 2011, Kirkman developed its Ultra Tested® standard, testing all its raw materials and finished products to meet a purity threshold far beyond industry standards and government requirements. Kirkman has long been considered a leader in this field and their reputation as a quality producer has earned us the status of contract manufacturer for several other respected brands.

"We are thrilled that Eric has been recognized with this prestigious award," said Rod Walterman, Chairman of the Kirkman Group. "His leadership has been instrumental in guiding our company to new heights, and we look forward to building on our success under his continued guidance."

Looking forward, Kirkman Group plans to go public in 2023, offering investors an opportunity to invest in a company with a strong track record of growth and success. The company has experienced consistent year-over-year revenue growth and expects to continue this trend in the years to come.

Quality Products You Can Always Trust

Kirkman® is a leading manufacturer of nutritional supplements for individuals with environmental sensitivities, special dietary needs, and everyone else.

Kirkman has been producing specialty nutritional supplements since 1949. Our goal is to offer the purest, most up-to-date, and highest quality dietary supplements for children, adults, and people with dietary sensitivities and special requirements. We work with leading researchers, doctors, and scientists to develop these products with the best balance of nutrients, in dosages that are easy to administer. The majority of our products are free of the nine ingredients the FDA has identified as major food allergens (milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, and sesame) and are hypoallergenic - free of the additives such as colorings and flavorings to which many consumers are sensitive.

We take great pride in being a leading provider of dietary supplements to people with dietary sensitivities. Our unique position to significantly affect the lives of our customers with effective products inspires us to maintain the highest level of scientific excellence in the research, development, and manufacture of our supplements.

Contact:



Eric Gripentrog

Grip@hemptownusa.com

+1 (269) 579-2915

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159208