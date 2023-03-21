Modern, state-of-the-art facility becomes centre of medical excellence for local community

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, is proud to partner with The Christian Hospital in Indore, India, and help transform its main operating theatre into a modern environment that provides medical excellence to the local community.

The Christian Hospital, Indore, started as a small medical clinic in 1887 and has grown to provide services to more than 10,000 patients every year. This community-based hospital provides low-cost care to people from all social and economic backgrounds, with an emphasis on care for women and children as well as a focus on the poor, underprivileged and marginalized.

"With our limited funding from charities and donations it has been challenging to maintain the infrastructure of the hospital," said Rt. Rev. Manoj Charan, Bishop, Bhopal Diocesan Trust Association, the parent body that manages the hospital. "Thanks to RWS we now have a modern, state-of-the-art facility to continue our vision and purpose to become a centre of surgical quality, excellence in care and patient safety for our community."

The modernized and renovated operating theatre offers The Christian Hospital's doctors, nurses and patients many functional and medical benefits, including the ability to perform complex surgical procedures. Medical staff will also have access to the latest imaging and x-ray technology that can be used during surgery, reducing the risk of patient complications.

"The decision to support The Christian Hospital is based on our community ties, a long history in Indore and enthusiasm among our colleagues for a transformational project that will have tangible benefits for local people for years to come," explains Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. "We're delighted to play a role in the transformation and look forward to working closely with the team to assist with their aim of providing the highest levels of care to the community."

The theatre also benefits from new monitors to better track patient vital signs, a modern operating table and brighter lamps for improved illumination during surgery. Localized temperature and humidity controls will also lead to better safety and comfort for medical staff. The renovation project was completed in two and a half months, minimizing the impact to the hospital's operations.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

