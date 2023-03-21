Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 63 new claims ("FLV 3 Claims") encompassing approximately 1295 acres contiguous to the south and east of the Company's FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada. With the additional ground, ACME's total number of claims in the area have increased to 207 totaling approximately 4002 acres. These claims are pending final approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").





The FLV claim group is directly west and contiguous to Ioneer Ltd.'s world class Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project area.

ACME recently received results of a Phase 2 geological field review and sampling program, announced March 13, 2023, showing numerous new occurrences of lithium values exceeding 1200 ppm and the highest surface value to date at 1418 ppm lithium. Boron anomalies up to 1964 ppm occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

A geophysical survey completed in the fall of 2022 indicates the presence of a down-dropped fault block with interpreted target clay sediments potentially similar to illite units identified in the nearby Rhyolite Ridge lithium deposit.

Shallow drill holes to test the areas of strong lithium anomalies are warranted as are the lithium anomalies associated with the geophysical anomaly to the northwest.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

