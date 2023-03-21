Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Wealth Assistants is excited to announce its partnership with Cart.com, a leading e-commerce platform that offers efficient logistics services. This partnership will bring new opportunities and growth for Wealth Assistants, while offering clients a seamless inventory management system with the added convenience of Cart.com's logistics process.

By integrating with Cart.com, Wealth Assistants will be able to offer customers a wide range of products and services, with easy access to the platform's smooth and efficient logistics process. The partnership will also provide clients with the added benefit of having their purchases delivered straight to their doorstep, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cart.com," said Ryan Carroll, CEO of Wealth Assistants. "Their logistics services will significantly benefit our clients, providing them with the convenience they need and deserve. We look forward to a successful partnership that will bring value to both of our companies."

Cart.com's proprietary software can help the entire business stack, including logistics, fulfillment, forecasting, and inventory management, making the shipping and restocking process faster, more flexible, and more secure. The partnership will also offer FBA storage and prep services, which alleviate concerns around FBA restock limits, and expedite the transit and restock times.

"It's been a humbling journey partnering with Wealth Assistants," says Saheb Sabharwal, Co-Founder of Cart.com. "Both sides are learning from each other, and it's not a one-way street. I think what Wealth Assistants is doing has elements of magic in it, and we're coming together to build something special."

With 11 strategically located warehouses and more than 5 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, Cart.com ships out $10 million products daily, making this partnership a step in the right direction for both companies.

Wealth Assistants and Cart.com are committed to providing customers with the best possible experience, and this partnership is a testament to that. The two companies will work closely together to make this partnership a success, bringing new and exciting opportunities to their clients.

For more information, visit Wealth Assistants' website at www.wealthassistants.com and Cart.com's website at www.cart.com.

