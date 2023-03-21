SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Expanding Internationally with Canada-Based Global Distributor

Alco Prevention Canada Accelerates SOBRsafe's Entry to the Canadian Market and Beyond

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has begun its international expansion with the signing of global distributor Alco Prevention Canada (Alco). Founded in 1989, Alco is a leading provider of preventative alcohol detection solutions, selling to more than 5,000 customers across 45 countries. It has purchased SOBRcheck inventory, and has a defined plan and dedicated resources to initially launch SOBRsafe's ground-breaking touch-based technology in Canada, with simultaneous introduction to its broader customer base worldwide.

"When I first encountered the SOBRcheck at an auto show here in Montreal, I was really impressed," stated Alco founder and President Stéphane Maurais. "We performed nearly 100 tests on the device, and it was both easy to operate and highly accurate. What SOBRsafe has brought to market is unique and innovative, and there is clearly an addressable need. We foresee demand for this technology across the world, and feel fortunate to be the first company in Canada to get on board with SOBRsafe. We are known for bringing our customers the most cutting-edge solutions and we feel that SOBRsafe gives us a distinct competitive advantage."

In articulating Alco Prevention Canada's sales plan for SOBRsafe, Mr. Maurais followed, "We will start with a big media event in our home province of Québec, followed by direct outreach to key contacts in all 10 Canadian provinces. We have four internal sales representatives, and each rep will present SOBRsafe to at least 20 companies they identify as likely 'fits' for the technology. In addition, we will introduce SOBRsafe to our database of 5,000 customers worldwide. We absolutely agree with SOBRsafe's strategy to service safety-sensitive occupations, and commercial fleets in particular. We will follow this roadmap precisely as we initiate sales activities."

"Alco Prevention Canada is the ideal international launch partner for SOBRsafe," concluded SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "Stéphane and his team have built a highly successful business by selling disruptive alcohol testing solutions to innovators and early adopters who embrace a culture of prevention. We believe that Alco Prevention Canada accelerates our path to revenue in Canada, and with their global expertise they will help us navigate expansion beyond North America."

---

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Sales: michael.watson@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744854/SOBRsafe-Expanding-Internationally-with-Canada-Based-Global-Distributor