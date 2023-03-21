Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCQB: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, announces that further to its February 17, 2023, news release, it has now completed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued 3,166,667 common shares for gross proceeds of $47,500. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Second Tranche. Together with the first tranche closing announced February 17, 2023, the Company has raised a total of $372,500 in the Offering.

All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring July 21, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Rob Fia, the Company's President, CEO and director (the "Insider") participated in the Second Tranche and purchased 1,500,000 common shares for $22,500. Participation by the Insider in this financing is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider's participation in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the Offering by the Insider did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the closing of the Second Tranche as participation of the Insider had not been confirmed at that time.

About City View Green Holdings

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles. With the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing license on April 30, 2021. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for our white label partner products. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca.

