CIFC Asset Management LLC ("CIFC"), an alternative credit specialist serving institutional investors globally with over $40 billion in assets under management, today announced that Anna Kunz has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Investor Solutions Group. In this role, Ms. Kunz will cultivate relationships with current and prospective clients and support capital raising efforts across CIFC's multi-strategy credit platform. Based in New York and Miami, she reports to James Boothby and T. Michael Johnson, Global Co-Heads of Business Development.

"We are pleased to welcome Anna to CIFC, where her deep, established network, highly respected reputation among the family office community, and strong technical ability across multiple alternative asset classes will complement and extend our business development efforts," said Steve Vaccaro, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of CIFC. "We continue to expand our Investor Solutions Group commensurate with the growth of our firm to ensure CIFC remains well-positioned as a true value-add partner to our global clientele."

"Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to develop meaningful relationships with a diverse set of investors by maintaining an acute focus on trust and service," said Ms. Kunz. "I look forward to bringing this approach to CIFC and to educating current and prospective clients on the benefits of CIFC's differentiated platform, talented team, and suite of products in today's dynamic market environment and beyond."

Ms. Kunz has 17 years of experience working in the financial markets. Most recently, she served as the Head of Business Development at BlockTower Capital, an investment firm focused on trading, venture and credit investing across digital and traditional asset classes, where she was responsible for all aspects of global fundraising to institutional investors. Prior to joining BlockTower, she was a Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Marketing at Silverpeak Credit Partners, and, before that, was the Director of Marketing at Diker Capital. She began her career in the fixed income and rates businesses at Merrill Lynch and Nomura Securities. Ms. Kunz holds a B.S. in Finance with an Economics concentration and an M.B.A. from Pace University.

The addition of Ms. Kunz to CIFC follows the firm's appointment of seasoned sales and investor relations executive, T. Michael Johnson, to Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Business Development in October 2022.

About CIFC

Founded in 2005, CIFC is an alternative credit specialist offering investment solutions across CLOs, corporate, structured, opportunistic credit and direct lending strategies, designed to deliver consistently attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors globally. The firm leverages its fundamental-based research and deep experience investing across a wide variety of credit cycles and interest rate environments to target investment opportunities that generate alpha while preserving investor principal. CIFC currently manages over $40 billion in assets and employs more than 200 professionals in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.cifc.com.

