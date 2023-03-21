CannaPharmaRx: CannaPharmRx, Inc. Completes Purchase of LTB Management, an E- Commerce and Financial Platform Company, and Launches New Corporate Website

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities announced today that it has finalized the purchase of LTB Management LLC (LTB), an e-commerce financial platform company utilized to support online sales for a variety of products.

With the closing, the company will not only begin to immediately book revenue, but also will be able to provide cutting-edge technology for online marketing, e-commerce, and advanced inventory management. In addition, the platform will also CannapharmaRx with international sales and marketing.

The company has recently unveiled an enhanced website that will be able to provide keen insight on company products, enable e-commerce marketing, and provide investors with important information about the company. Please visit https://cannapharmarx.com/ to view.

"We are confident about the current direction of the company. We have added a revenue stream and are close to completing our first harvest. We expect to produce and deliver at an annual run rate of nearly $30 million beginning in April," stated Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Colvin.

About CannapharmaRx, Inc.

CannapharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities in Canada. CPMD is in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannapharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition, and enhancement of existing facilities. CannapharmaRx is committed to operating high-quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis.

