Castle Connolly Releases 2023 Exceptional Women in Medicine

Over 8,400 doctors in 77 specialties honored as outstanding women in the medical field

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of the 2023 Exceptional Women in Medicine. This list recognizes female Castle Connolly Top Doctors across the United States who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise and dedication in their respective fields. There are over 8,400 doctors represented, across 77 specialties and all 50 states.

2023 Exceptional Women in Medicine

The Exceptional Women in Medicine list is compiled through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, extensive research, and evaluation by the Castle Connolly research team. In addition to meeting the criteria to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, these doctors also have additional qualifications, including contributions to healthcare through volunteer work, awards and honors, training at top institutions, contributions to research and academics, and innovations in their field of specialty.

According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, women account for 37% of physicians in the U.S., and have been historically underrepresented in medicine and less likely to hold leadership positions. 43% of first-time Castle Connolly Top Doctors in the past year were women, increasing the representation of women by 13% compared to the year prior, to over 19,000 women honored as 2023 Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

"We are proud to see an increasing number of women recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors each year," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "It is our hope that by recognizing and highlighting the achievements of these Exceptional Women in Medicine, we can inspire more women to pursue careers in medicine and help to address the under-representation of women in certain medical specialties and leadership positions."

"Many women seek out female physicians, because we have different life experiences, and they may feel more comfortable talking about something that they know their doctor may have experienced themselves," said Dr. Amy Lichtenfeld, Allergist-Immunologist & Internist at Eastside Medical Associates, and 5-time recipient of the Exceptional Women in Medicine recognition. "The medical field has become more diverse in the last few decades, and that helps all patients feel more comfortable speaking to someone who may come from a similar background to them or who looks like them."

The Exceptional Women in Medicine recognition is part of Castle Connolly's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative, designed to honor top clinicians and enable patients to find Castle Connolly Top Doctors who have shared backgrounds and experiences. The first-ever list of Castle Connolly Top Black Doctors was released in February, and Castle Connolly will launch other new recognitions in 2023, including:

Top Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Doctors (May)

Top LGBTQ+ Doctors (June)

Top Hispanic/Latin Doctors (September)

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 76 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

