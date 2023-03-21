Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Looks to Two Full Crews for Continued Operations on Previously Proven Treasure Wreck Areas

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (trading as OTC PINK:BLIS), is announcing that with the acquisition of its new vessel M/V Bottomline, as well as a supporting vessel, TSR is ready to enter its third season for treasure recovery off the proven wreck sites of 1715 Fleet vessels off the East Coast of Florida beginning in April 2023. During the past two seasons in both 2021 and 2022, TSR using single crews in the prior two years and single vessels has had successful recoveries of treasure and artifacts, that now will be more than doubled as TSR will use not only the specifically designed Bottomline exceptionally outfitted for treasure finding and recovery of the known, proven 1715 fleet area. The area is rich with numerous finds still to be found and will be explored in areas untouched, and even those that have been searched are full of other artifacts and treasure that the ocean exposes after storms and shifting of the undersea area.

Most of all, with the acquisition of the Bottomline, TSR expects that since it was built out and outfitted by its current new Captain will be a leader in finding treasure among all those who are contracted to find treasure in the area. 11 ships of the 1715 Fleet went down on the single night of July 30, 1715, and their official manifests were well documented for the Spanish crown. What is more is that the vessels carried what was carried unofficially by the crew and passengers, such as massive quantities of jewelry and other items so that they could not be taxed by the crown on arrival in Spain. Many experts see this "contraband" carried as potentially as much or more than those items on the official manifests. What is certain is that tens to hundreds of millions of dollars of jewels, coins and artifacts remain on the sea floor to be found.

"With our existing crew relationship from last year, and now the new Captain, who is the most successful one of the 1715 fleet searches, TSR expects to be the largest finder of treasure this season, using the prior vessel and the highly outfitted Bottomline, which is more than capable of obtaining treasure all along the 40 mile stretch of the numerous shipwrecks that exist," stated TSR CEO Craig A. Huffman. "Even with two great seasons behind us, which we expect to have the division occur in April, we now are set up to be one of the biggest finders and seasons in the fleet history."

The Company acquired the Motor Vessel "Bottomline," a 36 foot Chris Craft Commander, with dual super-charged engines and dual props, with built out blowers for each propeller for treasure recovery, along with numerous other equipment pieces for operations including detection and dive equipment. As well the Company acquired a 17 foot whaler to add to the fleet for operations with the Bottomline, acting as an anchor and diver vessel.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

You can follow TSR at our Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked. Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Investor Relations Email: ir@treasurewreck.com

Investor Relations Telephone: (813) 563-8777

SOURCE: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744855/Treasure-Shipwreck-Recovery-Looks-to-Two-Full-Crews-for-Continued-Operations-on-Previously-Proven-Treasure-Wreck-Areas