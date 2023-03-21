Modern Life Announces Distribution Partnership With Symetra

Modern Life's technology and brokerage platform will provide access to life insurance products from Symetra

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Modern Life , a tech-enabled insurance brokerage for advisors, today announced a new distribution partnership with Symetra Life Insurance Company that combines Modern Life's end-to-end distribution technology with Symetra's leading suite of life insurance products and underwriting capabilities as both organizations continue to advance their commitment to empower advisors and their clients through innovative technology.

The Modern Life platform simplifies the life insurance application process for advisors and their clients, utilizing data and analytics to accelerate risk assessment and quoting and reduce the time and effort required to obtain coverage. Its integrated dashboard alleviates common pain points faced by advisors, while Modern Life's brokerage team provides comprehensive advisor support from start to finish, including underwriting and advanced case design. Advisors can now access Symetra's permanent and term life insurance products through Modern Life's platform, including Symetra SwiftTerm, which offers term life insurance coverage in as little as 18 minutes to qualified applicants.

"Across the life insurance industry, digital transformation is top of mind for advisors and their clients," said Michael Konialian, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Life. "As technology replaces traditional in-person and manual tasks, like paper applications and medical exams, advisors can provide better service to their clients and grow their practices to provide more streamlined and efficient processes. Our partnership with Symetra is another exciting milestone in our journey to providing a best-in-class experience and leading insurance products for financial professionals and their clients."

"Symetra is committed to the digital experience and the ease, speed and convenience it offers. As we strive to meet today's customers where they are, our partnership with Modern Life expands our ability to offer valuable life insurance solutions to insurance professional and their clients," said Phil Bouvier, Senior Vice President, Individual Life Sales & Marketing. "Symetra's deep commitment to serving customers, and to supporting financial professionals in their day-to-day operations, drives our approach to service, product development and technology. We look forward to extending our customer-centric approach to Modern Life clients and professionals alike."

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com .

Symetra SwiftTerm is a term life insurance policy issued by Symetra Life Insurance Company, 777 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1200, Bellevue, WA 98004. Policy form number is ICC20_LC1 in most states and is not available in all U.S. states or any U.S. territory.

Neither Symetra Life Insurance Company nor its employees provide investment, tax, or legal advice or endorse any particular method of investing.

About Modern Life

Modern Life is a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage. With a focus on empowering advisors, Modern Life offers advanced technology solutions to digitally streamline advisors' practices and expert brokerage support. With Modern Life, advisors nationwide can compare quotes from top carriers in minutes, perform data-driven underwriting assessments, manage clients from an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive deal support. For more information, please visit modernlife.com .

