Integrative Cancer Centers of America: Watermelon-Sized Tumor Shrinks 75% - Several Weeks After Receiving Tumor-Targeted Immunotherapy and Short-Course Radiation - Without Systemic Chemotherapy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Hebert Schramm MD, Medical Director of Integrative Cancer Centers of America (www.iccahelp.com) announces that a 69 y/o female from Northern California saw her 15-inch metastatic liver tumor shrink 75% in volume, within several weeks after receiving proprietary tumor-targeted immunotherapy and short-course radiation from ICCA's global cancer center in Baja California - minutes away from downtown San Diego, CA.

The patient had been denied treatment at several prestigious northern California cancer centers, because of experiencing chemotherapy-induced cardiotoxicity while undergoing first-line therapy for ovarian cancer 8 years earlier.

As these life-threatening tumors in multiple locations continued to grow, the patient began frantically searching the internet for cancer centers that could treat solid tumors without systemic chemotherapy -- knowing fully well systemic chemotherapy could potentially take her life!

ICCA accepted the patient, and immediately began administering a treatment plan consisting of non-toxic tumor-targeted immunotherapy, short-course radiation, and an autologous dendritic cell vaccine, which when given together, have been clinically shown to safely and effectively treat metastatic and recurrent tumors without bringing systemic harm to the patient - particularly when potential acute cardiac toxicity was possible.

FivePoints Cancer Care is a customized treatment program offering late-stage and metastatic cancer patients cutting edge globally approved, and when indicated, US-approved modalities all within a patient-centric environment - and often unavailable to U.S./Canadian cancer patients.

Greg DiRienzo, CEO says ICCA is recognized worldwide for instigating significant reduction, shrinkage, or even full necrosis (tumor death) of aggressive metastatic and recurrent cancers tumors, without damaging surrounding tissues. ICCA treats at first-class treatment centers in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and satellite locations in San Clemente and Los Angeles, California.

Integrative Cancer Centers of America is a global cancer center dedicated to restoring hope and restoring life to late-stage and recurrent cancer patients.

