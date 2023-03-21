Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - SRAX, Inc. (OTC: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will host the Sequire Investor Summit on April 24-26, 2023 and will feature a lineup of prominent speakers, including Brock Pierce, Tom Sosnoff, Dr. Alexander Elder, Jon Najarian, Medha Parlikar, and Marc Lopresti.

Watch the full promotional video here: Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico || Featured Speakers Promo





Brock Pierce, a prominent entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, will be one of the keynote speakers at the summit. He has been a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry and is a well-known figure in the blockchain space. Pierce will share his insights on the latest trends and developments in the crypto world.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9235/159248_a95f509fd447fba6_001full.jpg











Tom Sosnoff, the founder of Thinkorswim and Tastytrade, is a seasoned options trader and a respected authority in the options trading industry. At the summit, Sosnoff will discuss his trading strategies and share his insights on the current market conditions.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9235/159248_a95f509fd447fba6_002full.jpg





Dr. Alexander Elder, a world-renowned trader and author, will be sharing his expertise on technical analysis and trading psychology. He is the author of several best-selling books on trading, including "Trading for a Living" and "Come into My Trading Room."



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9235/159248_a95f509fd447fba6_003full.jpg





Jon Najarian, also known as "Doctor J," is a former football player turned options trader. He is a frequent guest on financial news networks and is known for his expertise in options trading. Najarian will be sharing his insights on trading options in volatile markets.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9235/159248_a95f509fd447fba6_004full.jpg







Medha Parlikar, the founder and CEO of CasperLabs, a blockchain technology company, will be speaking on the latest advancements in blockchain technology and the potential impact on financial markets.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9235/159248_a95f509fd447fba6_005full.jpg





Marc Lopresti, the co-founder of Access Venture Partners, will be sharing his insights on venture capital investments and startup funding. He has over two decades of experience in venture capital and has invested in several successful startups.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9235/159248_a95f509fd447fba6_006full.jpg

"We are thrilled to have such a distinguished lineup of speakers at our Investor Summit," said Chris Miglino, CEO and co-founder of SRAX. "Their expertise and insights will provide valuable knowledge for our attendees."

The Sequire Investor Summit will provide its attendees with the opportunity to learn about the tax benefits Puerto Rico can offer investors and business owners, network with other professionals, and explore investment opportunities.

For more information on the Sequire Investor Summit and to register, please visit https://puertorico.srax.com/

About SRAX

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

