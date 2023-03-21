Pitchbook league tables also rank D'Ornano Co. in top five 2022 legal advisors

D'Ornano Co., a financial, legal, and ESG advisory firm specialized evaluating high-growth companies, today announced it ranked in the top 10 advisors for France in Pitchbook's 2022 League Tables. D'Ornano Co. also ranked in the top five legal advisors for French venture capital and private equity deals, as well as in the top 25 legal advisors for European venture capital deals.

"We are honored to be recognized by Pitchbook as a leader in financial and legal advisory services for private equity and venture capital deals," said Raphaelle d'Ornano, Founder and Managing Partner. "Our hybrid growth diligence model combining financial, legal, and ESG analysis is increasingly critical in evaluating high-growth companies, particularly in Europe and North America where we continue to see a large volume of deals."

In the past six months D'Ornano Co. has advised on a number of major transactions including: Homa Games, Malt, Shares and Xempus in venture capital; Sézane and Zenchef in growth; Theodo, Horizon Software, Lisam Systems, Audensiel and more in private equity; and L'Addition and PixPay in M&A. To keep up with growth, the company has welcomed the addition of several new members of the leadership team, and recently opened new offices in New York.

This strong growth is attributable to the success of D'Ornano Co.'s flagship product, Hybrid Growth Diligence (HGD). Launched in September 2022, HGD marked the creation of a new analysis methodology and industry category. The traditional structure of due diligence is based on legacy standards that limit investors' insight into high-growth, tech-enabled companies. In addition to overcoming these barriers, HGD integrates sustainability and resiliency evaluation into financial and legal assessments of companies. The resulting analysis provides a more holistic view of investment prospects, and a stronger foundation for investment decisions.

"The creation and implementation of HGD has been a key driver of the company's success and league table ascension," d'Ornano added. "We look forward to continuing to pioneer the development of better, faster ways to evaluate high-growth companies as we grow our global footprint."

About D'Ornano Co.

D'Ornano Co. is a pioneering global advisory firm offering Hybrid Growth Diligence to investors and fast-growing tech companies seeking comprehensive financial, legal and ESG transaction support.

Using a holistic, proprietary methodology that combines sophisticated cross-discipline expertise with a deep understanding of over 30 verticals, D'Ornano Co. overcomes traditional barriers to offer a unique approach to hard due diligence.

By integrating these different analyses financial, legal and strategic in a unique, evolutive grid, the firm helps its clients, investors and high-growth companies identify hidden risk and capture new opportunities. D'Ornano Co. supports the largest investors and companies globally and has hubs in Europe and North America.

