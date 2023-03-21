Ice Tea Group LLC: Ice Tea Group's Wisej.NET Used to Build Real-Time Tracking System for Brighton Technologies Group

Brighton Technologies uses Wisej.NET to power a new real-time communication and tracking system for the hospitality industry.

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Ice Tea Group announces that Brighton Technologies Group (BTG), a leading provider for guest and staff paging systems, has released a new web-based platform for real-time location tracking built using Ice Tea Group's Wisej.NET, an enterprise web alternative for Windows Forms and Blazor. The new solution services 2,000+ customers consisting of clubs, pubs, hotels, retail, and hospitals throughout Australia, Hong Kong, The United States, and the UK.

Brighton Technologies Group Software Suite

BTG's product suite includes a variety of controls from DevExpress, Syncfusion, and Rebex, which were all easily integrated into a web environment using Wisej.NET. The app uses these charts, graphs, and other controls to visualize budgets, client locations, and response times. BTG was able to realize the new web platform without writing any APIs, JavaScript, HTML, or CSS in less than a month.

About Ice Tea Group: Ice Tea Group LLC, located in Washington D.C., is a worldwide specialist for enterprise application modernization and business web frameworks. We help developers and organizations stay competitive. Our mission is to strengthen and increase the value of enterprise-scale software assets by providing modernization paths throughout technology changes.

Since 1998, our services and frameworks have been used by more than 600 companies, in 4,800+ applications, over 50 countries. Some of our clients are: Fujitsu, Goodyear, Xerox, Skanska, Volvo, Merck, GE Healthcare, IFS, Air New Zealand, CBS, SAGE, Ericsson, Siemens, ASFINAG, Markel, Ameriprise, Europ Assistance. Ice Tea Group website.

