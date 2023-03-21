New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Kalendar AI founder Ravi Vadrevu, a seasoned entrepreneur in the AI industry, announced today his continued commitment to revolutionizing workplace interactions and simplifying scheduling with his latest venture. With over ten years of experience in developing businesses in the social networking and AI sectors, Vadrevu has gained an acute awareness of the transformative potential of AI in the workplace.







Vadrevu's journey as an entrepreneur began when he founded his first business, which assisted college students in finding employment at the age of 25. Since then, he has been committed to improving technology's usability and accessibility for companies of all kinds. His most recent business, Kalendar AI, has amassed over $3.2 million in venture money and has received glowing client feedback.

"The enterprise is the next frontier for AI's impact on the globe. AI is going to change everything. AI will have a 10-20X greater impact on the globe than social media did in the previous 15 years, but it will happen within the next 5 years" said Vadrevu.

Kalendar AI's innovative AI technology enables professional meetings to take place without the need for human intervention for hundreds of thousands of individuals every day. The business has been highlighted on TechCrunch, FoundersBeta named among the top 100 businesses to watch in 2022. Vadrevu was among the first few users to gain access to GPT3 when it first became available, and he is committed to keeping up with the latest trends in the industry.

"Large language models (LLM) are where the world of AI is, and getting to the LVM doesn't take too much time (Large video models). With Kalendar AI, we're getting ready for that future just like today" added Vadrevu.

Vadrevu believes that business owners should act now to participate in the positive wave of opportunities that AI will bring. He offers a fresh perspective on how business owners can benefit from this enormous wave without being concerned about rivalry. According to Vadrevu, any significant technological influence will first bring up a positive tsunami of chances (which will also present an opportunity to offset).

Vadrevu's leadership and vision have set the bar for productivity powered by AI. His latest venture, Kalendar AI, is revolutionizing workplace interactions, and Vadrevu's commitment to innovation will undoubtedly continue to push the limits of what is feasible in the field of AI.

