Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: THE DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEMS IS BOOMING, THE MARKET TO WORTH $2.59 BILLION BY 2028 - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial air quality monitoring system market will grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2028.
TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3741
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE "INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET"
83 - Tables
105 - Figures
264 - Pages
The post-industrial revolution, technological advancements, and development have seen unprecedented growth over the past 20 years. Population growth, poverty rates, and unemployment have all risen quickly. The modern generation finds industries to be a lifeline, and this has led to employment opportunities. The World Bank Group estimates that in 2020, industries will be responsible for a rise of 23.083% in global employment. However, because of industrial emissions, global problems like climate change and global warming are getting worse. The ambient air has drastically degraded because of expanding industry sectors. Pollutants from industries include nitrogen oxide, sulphur dioxide, dust, and particulate matter. They contribute significantly to dust pollution. Systems for gauging industrial air quality assist in tracking and reducing air pollution in real-time.
INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
Market Size (2028)
USD 2.59 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.79 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
6.32 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Product Type, Chemical Air Pollutant, End User, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, Japan, India, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE
Market Dynamics
·R&D Activities and Advancement in Technologies
·Rise of Petrol Chemical Industries Aggravate the Demand for Air Quality Monitor Systems
·Increasing Mining Activity Propel the Growth Rate
LARGEST AND FASTEST MARKET
APAC
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: (CORPORATE EMAIL IDS ARE ON TOP PRIORITY): https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3741
The ability to measure air pollutants is changing because of modern air quality monitoring technology developments. Unprecedented data on air pollution and its sources can now be analyzed, gathered, interpreted, and communicated thanks to new modeling tools, data analytics, and affordable sensor technologies. These technologies also help identify local and tailored options to improve air quality. The demand for advanced analytics and AQMS technologies that can be scaled is growing. Thus, opportunities exist for further investment and innovation in this space.
INCREASING MINING ACTIVITIES BOOMING THE DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET
In 2022, rapid urbanization, modern infrastructure developments, and the rise in the initiatives taken by leading authorities in developing countries to construct railways, roads, buildings, highways, and other network systems strengthened the demand for the mining of raw materials to ensure the continuous construction process. Also, automobile and mining companies are investing extensively in expanding their capacity to fulfill the increased demand for metals and ores. The need for raw materials, such as rubber for tires, steel for the frame, and lithium, for making batteries used in automobile manufacturing is also growing. Therefore, the high production of passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers supports mining activities. Hence, the rising mining and quarry activities will spike the growth of the global industrial air quality monitoring system market in the future.
CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3741
APAC TO HOLD THE LARGEST SHARE IN THE INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET
The APAC industrial air quality monitoring system market is expected to grow significantly by 2028. The major economies in APAC, including India, China, and Japan, are witnessing expanding industrial construction activities due to an increasing number of companies in various sectors setting up their plants in distinct countries to capture the target and potential growth.
In 2022, China accounted for the largest revenue share in APAC's industrial air quality monitoring system market. According to the Ministry of Finance, government funds for industrial construction projects were valued at around $1.12 trillion in 2021. For instance, Jiangsu and Zhejiang are the two locations that comprise computing and electronic industries, which makes their GDP growth rates higher than in other cities in China. Thus, new industrial plants and factories are developed in this city. Hence, the demand for air-quality monitoring systems will propel the future.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- HORIBA, Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Teledyne Technologies
- Aeroqual
- Aldes
- Bosch Sensortec
- CIAT
- Daikin
- Honeywell
- 3M Company
- Systemair
- Johnson Controls
- VTS Group
- Samsung
- Panasonic
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- Swegon
- Hitachi
- Vent-Axia
- Lennox
- TSI Incorporated
- Trox
- Oizom
- Camfil
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product Type
- Indoor Air Quality Monitor system
- Portable
- Fixed
- Outdoor Air Quality Monitor system
- Portable
- Fixed
- Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors
- AQM Station
Chemical Air Pollutant
- Carbon Dioxides
- Sulfur Oxides
- Nitrogen Oxides
- Volatile Organic Compounds
- Others
End User
- Petrochemical Industry
- Power Generator Plants
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Mining Industry
- Other Industries
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- The UAE
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:
Industrial Workwear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global industrial workwear market is expected to reach USD 51.11 billion by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 6.19% during 2021-2027.
Industrial Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global Industrial lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% from 2022 to 2027 and is projected to surpass USD 71 Billion in 2027.
Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global industrial nailers and staplers market is expected to reach USD 1212.06 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%.
Industrial Degreaser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global industrial degreaser market will reach USD 24.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 ADVANTAGES OF AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEMS
8.2.1 EFFECTIVE AIR QUALITY MONITORING
8.2.2 TOXIC GAS DETECTION
8.2.3 TEMPERATURE AND HUMIDITY MEASUREMENT
8.2.4 AVOID HEALTH ISSUES
8.3 NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MARKET
8.4 IMPACT OF COVID AND RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
8.4.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
8.4.2 RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT: GLOBAL IMPACT
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 RISING PREFERENCE FOR SMART AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEMS
9.1.1 ADVANTAGES OF SMART AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEMS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
9.2 GOVERNMENT AND NON-GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
9.3 GROWING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IGNITES USE OF AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEMS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 R&D ACTIVITIES AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES
10.2 RISING PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRY AGGRAVATES DEMAND FOR AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEMS
10.3 INCREASING MINING ACTIVITIES PROPEL GROWTH RATE
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 SLOW APPLICATION OF AIR POLLUTION CONTROL REFORMS WORLDWIDE
11.2 HIGH COST OF INSTALLATION
11.3 VOLATILITY OF RAW MATERIAL PRICES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 VALUE
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2.1 KEY INSIGHTS
13.3 INDOOR
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.3.4 PORTABLE INDOOR AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.5 FIXED INDOOR AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 OUTDOOR
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 KEY TAKEAWAYS
13.4.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4.5 PORTABLE OUTDOOR AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.6 FIXED OUTDOOR AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.7 DUST & PARTICULATE MATTER MONITORS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.8 AQM STATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (INCLUDES COOLING TOWER)
14 CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.2.1 CARBON DIOXIDE (CO2): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.2.2 SULFUR OXIDE (SOX): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.2.3 NITROGEN OXIDE (NOX): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.2.4 VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOC): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.2.5 OTHERS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 END-USER
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
15.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.1.2 PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRY (OIL AND GAS): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.1.2 POWER GENERATOR PLANTS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.1.3 PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.1.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE INDUSTRY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.1.5 MINING INDUSTRY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.1.6 OTHER INDUSTRY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 APAC
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 PRODUCT TYPE
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 INDOOR
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 OUTDOOR
17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 END-USER
17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8 KEY COUNTRIES
17.8.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8.2 RECENT INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PLANS & INVESTMENTS IN CHINA 2021-2022
17.8.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 PRODUCT TYPE
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 INDOOR
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 OUTDOOR
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 END-USER
18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8 KEY COUNTRIES
18.8.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8.5 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 PRODUCT TYPE
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 INDOOR
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 OUTDOOR
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 END-USER
19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 KEY COUNTRIES
19.8.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 PRODUCT TYPE
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 INDOOR
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 OUTDOOR
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 END-USER
20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.8 KEY COUNTRIES
20.8.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.8.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.8.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 PRODUCT TYPE
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 INDOOR
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 OUTDOOR
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7 END-USER
21.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.8 KEY COUNTRIES
21.8.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.8.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.8.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
23.2 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
23.3 HORIBA, LTD.
23.4 SIEMENS AG
23.5 TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 AEROQUAL
24.2 ALDES
24.3 BOSCH
24.4 CIAT
24.5 DAIKIN
24.6 HONEYWELL
24.7 3M COMPANY
24.8 SYSTEMAIR
24.9 JOHNSON CONTROLS
24.10 VTS GROUPS
24.11 SAMSUNG
24.12 PANASONIC
24.13 PERKINELMER, INC.
24.14 SWEGON
24.15 HITACHI
24.16 VENT-AXIA
24.17 LENNOX
24.18 TSI INCORPORATED
24.19 TROX
24.20 OIZOM
24.21 CAMFIL
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY GEOGRAPHY
26.1.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY PRODUCT TYPE
26.1.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY PRODUCT TYPE: INDOOR
26.1.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY PRODUCT TYPE: OUTDOOR
26.2 MARKET BY CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANTS
26.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.3 MARKET BY END-USER
26.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
ABOUT US:??????????
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????????
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????????
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?????????
CONTACT US???????
Call: +1-312-235-2040??????
????????? +1 302 469 0707?????
Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com???????
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us???????
Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog???????
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/???
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037182/INDUSTRIAL_AIR_QUALITY_MONITORING_SYSTEM_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-demand-for-industrial-air-quality-monitoring-systems-is-booming-the-market-to-worth-2-59-billion-by-2028--arizton-301777293.html