Industrial Gases Market Worldwide to Surpass USD 150.43 Billion by 2032, Driven by Steady Industrial Demand, Says Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Global Industrial Gases Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.96% during 2026-2032. The market expansion is primarily supported by rising demand from manufacturing industries, increasing utilization across chemicals and petrochemicals, expanding healthcare applications, and growing metal processing and energy sector activities worldwide.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for nearly 40% of total revenue, supported by the region's strong manufacturing ecosystem, expanding chemical production, and rapid industrialization across emerging economies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea continue to witness significant demand for industrial gases across steel production, electronics manufacturing, petrochemical processing, and healthcare infrastructure development, further strengthening the region's leadership in the global market.

Global Industrial Gases Market Key Takeaways

The Global Industrial Gases Market is expected to grow from USD 107.2 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 150.43 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of around 4.96% during 2026-2032.

Nitrogen gas accounted for nearly 35% of the global market share in 2025, reflecting its extensive utilization across industrial applications such as inerting, blanketing, food preservation, electronics manufacturing, and chemical processing.

Packaged gas supply (merchant sales) represented approximately 30% of the total supply mode share, highlighting its importance for industries requiring flexible and decentralized gas distribution solutions.

More than 25 companies are actively engaged in the production and distribution of industrial gases globally, with the top five companies collectively accounting for around 60% of the market share, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive environment.

Leading companies operating in the Global Industrial Gases Market include Iwatani Corporation, BASF SE, INOX-Air Products Inc., Linde Plc, Air Liquide S.A., among others.

Key Demand Drivers Supporting the Expansion of the Global Industrial Gases Market

Growth of Manufacturing and Industrial Processing Activities



Industrial gases serve as critical inputs in modern manufacturing operations across industries such as metals and mining, electronics, chemicals, and energy production. Gases including oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and argon are extensively used in processes such as metal cutting, welding, heat treatment, and chemical synthesis. As global manufacturing output continues to expand, particularly across rapidly industrializing economies, the need for reliable and high-purity industrial gas supply systems is increasing steadily. Furthermore, the rising integration of advanced production technologies, automation systems, and precision manufacturing techniques is reinforcing the demand for consistent gas supply to maintain operational efficiency, safety, and product quality across industrial facilities.





Industrial gases serve as critical inputs in modern manufacturing operations across industries such as metals and mining, electronics, chemicals, and energy production. Gases including oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and argon are extensively used in processes such as metal cutting, welding, heat treatment, and chemical synthesis. As global manufacturing output continues to expand, particularly across rapidly industrializing economies, the need for reliable and high-purity industrial gas supply systems is increasing steadily. Furthermore, the rising integration of advanced production technologies, automation systems, and precision manufacturing techniques is reinforcing the demand for consistent gas supply to maintain operational efficiency, safety, and product quality across industrial facilities. Expanding Chemical and Petrochemical Production Capacity



The chemical and petrochemical sectors represent one of the largest consumption areas for industrial gases globally. Hydrogen plays a key role in petroleum refining and petrochemical processing, while nitrogen is widely used for inerting, purging, and blanketing chemical reactors and storage infrastructure. Oxygen is also commonly applied in oxidation reactions and other chemical synthesis processes. As global demand for plastics, specialty chemicals, fertilizers, and industrial intermediates continues to rise, chemical manufacturing capacities are expanding across several regions. This sustained growth in chemical processing activities is expected to generate steady demand for industrial gases over the coming years.





The chemical and petrochemical sectors represent one of the largest consumption areas for industrial gases globally. Hydrogen plays a key role in petroleum refining and petrochemical processing, while nitrogen is widely used for inerting, purging, and blanketing chemical reactors and storage infrastructure. Oxygen is also commonly applied in oxidation reactions and other chemical synthesis processes. As global demand for plastics, specialty chemicals, fertilizers, and industrial intermediates continues to rise, chemical manufacturing capacities are expanding across several regions. This sustained growth in chemical processing activities is expected to generate steady demand for industrial gases over the coming years. Increasing Demand from Healthcare and Medical Applications



Industrial gases are becoming increasingly indispensable to modern healthcare systems worldwide. Medical oxygen, in particular, plays a vital role in respiratory therapy, emergency treatment, and surgical procedures. Additionally, gases such as nitrous oxide, helium, and medical-grade carbon dioxide are widely utilized in anesthesia delivery, diagnostics, and medical imaging technologies. With healthcare infrastructure expanding across both developed and emerging economies, along with rising surgical procedures and growing investments in hospital facilities, the demand for medical-grade gases is expected to increase steadily in the years ahead.





Industrial gases are becoming increasingly indispensable to modern healthcare systems worldwide. Medical oxygen, in particular, plays a vital role in respiratory therapy, emergency treatment, and surgical procedures. Additionally, gases such as nitrous oxide, helium, and medical-grade carbon dioxide are widely utilized in anesthesia delivery, diagnostics, and medical imaging technologies. With healthcare infrastructure expanding across both developed and emerging economies, along with rising surgical procedures and growing investments in hospital facilities, the demand for medical-grade gases is expected to increase steadily in the years ahead. Rising Utilization Across Metals, Steel, and Energy Industries



The metals and steel industry represents another significant consumer of industrial gases, particularly oxygen and argon, which are widely used in steelmaking, metal refining, and metallurgical processing. Oxygen enhances combustion efficiency and improves furnace productivity, while argon is commonly employed as a shielding gas during welding and metal fabrication operations. As global infrastructure development, automotive manufacturing, and construction activities continue to expand, demand for steel and processed metals is rising accordingly. This growing metallurgical activity is expected to further stimulate industrial gas consumption across metal processing industries worldwide.

Key Operational Challenges Affecting the Global Industrial Gases Market

High Capital Requirements for Infrastructure and Distribution



The production and distribution of industrial gases require significant capital investment in cryogenic air separation plants, pipeline networks, liquefaction facilities, and specialized storage infrastructure. Establishing and maintaining these large-scale supply systems involves substantial operational expenditure, particularly for bulk gas delivery and on-site generation models. For smaller manufacturers and regional suppliers, these infrastructure requirements can create considerable barriers to market entry and expansion. Consequently, companies operating in the industrial gases sector must carefully manage capital allocation while maintaining reliable and efficient supply capabilities.





The production and distribution of industrial gases require significant capital investment in cryogenic air separation plants, pipeline networks, liquefaction facilities, and specialized storage infrastructure. Establishing and maintaining these large-scale supply systems involves substantial operational expenditure, particularly for bulk gas delivery and on-site generation models. For smaller manufacturers and regional suppliers, these infrastructure requirements can create considerable barriers to market entry and expansion. Consequently, companies operating in the industrial gases sector must carefully manage capital allocation while maintaining reliable and efficient supply capabilities. Energy-Intensive Production Technologies



Industrial gas production processes, such as cryogenic air separation and hydrogen generation, are highly energy-intensive and require substantial electricity consumption. As a result, fluctuations in energy prices and broader volatility in global energy markets can significantly impact production costs for gas manufacturers. To address these challenges, companies are increasingly focusing on optimizing plant operations, adopting energy-efficient production technologies, and integrating advanced monitoring systems. These initiatives are essential for improving operational efficiency and maintaining cost competitiveness within the global industrial gases industry.

Strategic Investments and Technological Progress in the Global Industrial Gases Industry

The global industrial gases industry continues to witness strategic investments and technological advancements as leading companies focus on expanding production capabilities and supporting the transition toward low-carbon industrial processes. Major market participants are investing in large-scale infrastructure projects and innovative technologies aimed at improving supply efficiency and enabling cleaner energy applications.

In 2025, Linde Plc signed a long-term agreement with Blue Point Number One to supply industrial gases to a 1.4 million metric-ton low-carbon ammonia production facility in Louisiana, United States. As part of the agreement, Linde will invest more than USD 400 million to build and operate a world-scale air separation unit that will supply oxygen and nitrogen to the facility. The project, expected to commence operations in 2029, highlights the growing role of industrial gas companies in supporting large-scale energy transition projects and sustainable chemical production.

Later in 2025, Air Liquide S.A. achieved a major technological milestone with the successful start-up of the world's first industrial-scale ammonia cracking pilot unit at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium. The facility, with a capacity of 30 tons per day, enables the conversion of ammonia into hydrogen and represents an important step toward developing efficient hydrogen supply chains. This development underscores the increasing focus on hydrogen technologies and reinforces the strategic importance of industrial gases in enabling low-carbon energy solutions and industrial decarbonization efforts.

Together, these developments demonstrate how leading industrial gas companies are strengthening production infrastructure, advancing clean energy technologies, and positioning themselves to support evolving industrial and energy sector requirements worldwide.

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Market Analysis by Gas Type, Supply Mode & Region

By gas type, nitrogen gas accounted for nearly 35% of the global industrial gases market share in 2025, making it the most widely consumed industrial gas worldwide. This dominance is primarily attributed to nitrogen's inert characteristics, which make it highly suitable for a broad range of industrial applications. It is extensively used in processes such as inerting, blanketing, purging, food preservation, electronics manufacturing, and chemical processing. Additionally, nitrogen offers cost-effective production and high operational versatility, enabling its widespread adoption across multiple industries. As manufacturing activities continue to expand and industries increasingly prioritize process safety and product quality, the demand for nitrogen gas is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

By supply mode, packaged gas supply, commonly referred to as merchant sales, accounted for approximately 30% of the total market share in 2025. This distribution model plays a crucial role in meeting the needs of small- and medium-scale industrial users that require flexible, reliable, and decentralized gas supply solutions. Packaged gas delivery enables industries to access industrial gases without investing in large-scale storage or on-site generation infrastructure. Consequently, sectors such as metal fabrication, healthcare, food processing, and laboratories rely heavily on packaged gas supply for operational convenience and efficiency. As industrial diversification continues and smaller manufacturing facilities expand globally, merchant gas supply is expected to remain an important distribution channel in the industrial gases market.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global industrial gases market in 2025, accounting for approximately 40% of the total market share. The region's leadership is largely driven by its strong manufacturing sector, expanding chemical production capacity, and growing infrastructure development. Major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea contribute significantly to regional demand through large-scale steel production, electronics manufacturing, petrochemical processing, and healthcare infrastructure expansion. With continued industrialization and increasing investment in manufacturing capabilities, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its leading position in the global industrial gases market throughout the forecast period.

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Top Companies Strengthening the Global Industrial Gases Industry

Prominent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:

Iwatani Corporation

BASF SE

INOX-Air Products Inc.

Linde Plc

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Gulf Cryo

SOL Group

Yingde Gases Group

SIAD Group

Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

Praxair Technology Inc.

Global Industrial Gases Market Scope

By Gas: Nitrogen Gas, Oxygen Gas, Carbon Dioxide Gas, Argon Gas, Hydrogen Gas, Helium Gas, Acetylene Gas, Others

By Application: Combustion and Process Oxygen, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Inerting Blanketing and Heat Treating, Cryogenics and Liquefaction, Chemical Synthesis and Hydrogenation, Purging and Purification, Analytical and Calibration

By Supply Mode: Packaged Gas Supply (Merchant Sales), Bulk or Liquid Gas Supply, On-site Generation or Pipeline Supply, Gas-as-a-Service Model

By End User Industry: Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals and Chemicals, Power and Energy, Mining, Steelmaking, Metals, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Fertilizers, Others

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Browse More Reports on Industrial Gases

Japan Industrial Gases Market: The industrial gases market size in Japan was estimated at USD 5.19 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow to USD 6.17 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.5% during 2026-32.

India Industrial Gases Market: The industrial gases market size in India was estimated at USD 1.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2.24 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 6.41% during 2026-32.

China Industrial Gases Market: The industrial gases market size in China was estimated at USD 13.92 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 19.82 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 5.18% during 2026-32.

Kuwait Industrial Gases Market: The industrial gases in Kuwait is estimated at USD 195 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 270 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a cagr of around 4.76% during 2026-32.

US Industrial Gases Market: The industrial gases in US is estimated at USD 24.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 38 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a cagr of around 6.24% during 2026-32.

Saudi Arabia Industrial Gases Market: The industrial gases in Saudi Arabia is estimated at USD 1.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2.54 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a cagr of around 7.02% during 2026-32.

Middle East Industrial Gases Market: The Middle East industrial gases market is estimated at USD 9.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 13.69 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a cagr of around 4.78% during 2026-32.

GCC Industrial Gases Market: The GCC industrial gases market is estimated at USD 2.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 4.5 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a cagr of around 6.58% during 2026-32.

Latin America Industrial Gases Market: The Latin America industrial gases market is estimated at USD 8.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 11.73 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a cagr of around 4.57% during 2026-32.

Asia Pacific Industrial Gases Market: The Asia pacific industrial gases market is estimated at USD 40 billion and is expected to grow to USD 50 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a cagr of around 3.24% during 2026-32.

About Vyansa Intelligence

Vyansa Intelligence is a global market research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering strategic, data-driven insights across a broad spectrum of high-growth and emerging industries. The firm specializes in analyzing market trends, competitive dynamics, technological innovations, and regulatory developments that shape the evolving global business environment. Leveraging a rigorous and structured research methodology, Vyansa Intelligence integrates proprietary forecasting models with carefully validated primary research and credible secondary data sources. This comprehensive approach ensures the accuracy, reliability, and relevance of the market intelligence it provides. Through in-depth industry analysis and forward-looking insights, Vyansa Intelligence supports corporations, investors, and decision-makers in identifying emerging opportunities, mitigating potential risks, and developing effective long-term business strategies. Committed to excellence in market intelligence, the company continues to deliver actionable insights that enable organizations to achieve sustainable growth and strengthen their competitive position in an increasingly dynamic global marketplace.

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