DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): 2022 results adding value to companies leads to outperformance

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): 2022 results adding value to companies leads to outperformance 21-March-2023 / 14:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on Apax Global Alpha | 2022 results adding value to companies leads to outperformance

Apax Global Alpha (APAX) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark takes us through his recent report entitled 'Outperformance by adding value to companies', talks about some of the key numbers, explains why he expressed confidence in the NAV being real, what the unique Derived Investments portfolio brought in 2022 and any risks to be aware of.

Apax Global Alpha are a closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds advised by Apax, and a focused portfolio of debt and equity.

Listen to the interview

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1588305 21-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2023 10:05 ET (14:05 GMT)