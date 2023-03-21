Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Bitget is excited to announce the launch of the Arbitrum Week, aimed at supporting the Arbitrum ecosystem. The event will begin on March 17 at 21:00 (UTC +8) and will feature three special events - Arbitrum Launchpool, ARB Depositing, and ARB Staking.

During the Arbitrum Launchpool event, Bitget will introduce BGB staking, along with six other Arbitrum token staking projects that will have a total prize pool of 15,000 ARB. Each day will showcase a different staked token with its own prize pool.

The staking schedule is as follows:

March 17th: BGB staking with a prize pool of 3000 ARB

March 18th: GMX staking with a prize pool of 2000 ARB

March 19th: MAGIC staking with a prize pool of 2000 ARB

March 20th: VELA staking with a prize pool of 2000 ARB

March 21st: GNS staking with a prize pool of 2000 ARB

March 22nd: ARBINU staking with a prize pool of 2000 ARB

March 23rd: GRAIL staking with a prize pool of 2000 ARB

Additionally, on March 22nd, Bitget will launch the ARB Depositing event, which includes a 48-hour deposit competition, depositing ARB to receive 5% cashback in BGB, and an ARB net buying competition.

Finally, Bitget will release its ARB Staking product on March 30th, expected to have a high APY of over 100% seven days after ARB is opened for trading.

Bitget also plans to release several other trading products, including ETF trading, margin trading, copy trading, grid trading, and futures trading, so stay tuned!

For further information about this event please visit the official announcement page

to participate in Arbitrum Week and take advantage of these exciting opportunities.

