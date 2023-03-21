Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Immunovia AB (29/23)

With effect from March 23, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 03, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IMMNOV TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913542 Order book ID: 288335 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Immunovia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IMMNOV BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913559 Order book ID: 288337 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com