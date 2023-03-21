BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





Appointment of Director:

Following a search and selection process, assisted by an external third-party executive search firm, the Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Solomon Soquar as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Solomon has a long and deep experience of over 30 years across Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Wealth Management. He has worked with several major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Bankers Trust, Merrill Lynch, Citi and Barclays. His most recent executive role has been as CEO of Barclays Investments Solutions Limited.

Over the last few years, Solomon has developed a portfolio of roles, including Non-Executive Director of Ruffer Investment Company Limited; Chair, Africa Research Excellence Fund; and Business Fellow of Oxford University, Smith School of Economics and Enterprise.

Solomon studied and taught at Oxford University. He holds a BA/MA in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics and M.Phil in Economics from Balliol College, Oxford.

Mr Soquar will serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Soquar.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 21 March 2023