Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ('the Company')

Directorate Changes

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of June Jessop as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 28 October 2025, upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. On appointment, she will become chair of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

June Jessop has worked in the investment management industry for over 30 years, gaining broad experience in portfolio management, client relationship, business development and general management roles. With Stewart Ivory, her portfolio management responsibilities included European small caps, before focussing on global multi-asset portfolios for charity clients. That specialisation continued with Adam & Company and Newton Investment Management, following which June became Senior Business Manager at Stewart Investors / member of the EMEA Management Committee of First Sentier Investors until 2022. June is a non-executive director with AVI Global Trust plc.

She has no beneficial holding of shares in the Company. There are no further details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8.

As previously announced on 30 July 2025, Jane Tufnell decided not to stand for election as a Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 October 2025 and will retire from the Board on that date.

Lesley Jackson will become Senior Independent Director on 28 October 2025.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries (Tel: 0131 220 0733)


