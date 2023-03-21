ProximaCRO: Proxima Clinical Research Expands Office Space and Business in 2023

CRO eyes growth with expanded office space in Houston's Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a contract research organization ("CRO") in Houston, announced today it is expanding its current footprint with additional office space in the Texas Medical Center Innovation Factory. The new agreement will provide approximately 7,500-square feet of additional office space. The new space will be well utilized for the growing team at Proxima CRO and will also provide opportunities to expand business services, particularly for MedTech customers.

Proxima Clinical Research brings innovative MedTech, Biotech, pharmaceuticals, and devices through the FDA journey to market. Designed to be agile to meet clients quick changing needs, Proxima CRO gets products to market fast and on budget.

"Texas Medical Center is synonymous with innovation, and the TMC Innovation space has proven an ideal location for our CRO. It's an important part of our origin story and a big part of our success," said Kevin Coker, CEO and co-founder of Proxima CRO.

"The resources found across TMC's campuses allow for companies such as Proxima Clinical Research to achieve clinical and business milestones that will continue to shape the future of life sciences both regionally and globally. We are excited for Proxima to expand their footprint at TMC Innovation Factory as they further services for their MedTech customers," said Tom Luby, Director of TMC Innovation.

"The new 37-acre TMC Helix Park , is opening later this year and includes additional research, industry and retail space available to the community. The continued growth of the life science industry in Houston makes TMC the most appropriate place for Proxima Clinical Research to invest in its future as a company", says Coker. "Opportunities are ripe in Houston. We look forward to continuing to serve our current and future clients in our new home later this year."

"TMC values working with tenants to stay within the TMC ecosystem as they grow. We are delighted to support Proxima as a valued company in our community and wish them great success in their space expansion at TMC Innovation Factory." said Emily Gwaltney, Leasing Manager for TMC.

To learn more about Proxima CRO's services or keep up with the latest company news and insights, visit ProximaCRO.com.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including solo inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center (TMC), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

