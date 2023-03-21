Sofidel Announces Winner of Nationwide Sustainability Contest

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, today announced the winner of its Sustainable Hygiene Heroes contest. This contest highlights individuals who prioritize sustainability and hygiene in all types of facilities. The winner is… Dorota Pradziad-Hyc from Chicago! She will receive the $4,000 grand prize and $500 in Sofidel paper products for her facility.

"Incorporating sustainable practices into all facilities is an essential process, "said Giorgia Giove, Marketing Manager, Sofidel America. "Dorota has an incredibly inspiring story, and we're honored to crown her as this year's winner."

Dorota cleans US Cellular Plaza in Chicago. She is a resolute, diligent worker and is passionate about sustainability. She maintains her building using cleaning solutions and chemicals that are made from just three ingredients: water, salt and electricity. The solutions are created on-site, so they further help reduce the building's environmental footprint and the containers are all reusable. Dorota has had an extraordinary life - she grew up in Poland and was a professor there prior to coming to the United States roughly 30 years ago.

"We're beyond excited that Dorota was recognized for her relentless dedication to keeping US Cellular Plaza in tip-top shape," said Kurt Kuempel, Vice President, GSF USA, Inc. "She brings passion to her job and uplifts everyone she meets."

The runners-up in this year's contest, who will each receive $500 cash, are Amy Gaddy from Touchpoints House Services in Pittsburgh, Kans. and Clinton Roby from Germantown Public Schools in Germantown, Wis.

Each nominee was judged by a panel for its compellingness, the nominee's quality of service, and their commitment to sustainability. To learn more about Dorota's story, visit sustainablehygieneheroes.com.

About?The?Sofidel?Group??

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and Lazzareschi families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

