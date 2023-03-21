Esmark, Inc. announced with sadness the passing of Hans Joachim Schmidt, father of Esmark founding investor and long-time member of the Esmark board of directors, Uwe T. Schmidt. The Schmidt family played an integral role in establishing Esmark's leading position in the company's steel and tin operations.

Hans Joachim Schmidt, who passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, at the age of 90, was an admired leader and internationally recognized business executive serving the international iron and steel industry for 45 years.

"We are saddened to share news of Hans Joachim's passing. Our thoughts are with his wife and family during this difficult time," said James P. Bouchard, Esmark, Inc. Chairman and CEO. "Hans Joachim was a role model and inspiration to his sons who in turn were instrumental in fueling the success of Esmark and establishing our roots in several industries. More so, he was an incredible person, father, friend and industrialist."

"His eternal optimism, appreciation for life, drive for success and deep industry knowledge made a lasting impact on his sons, the Esmark family and all who had the pleasure to know him," continued Bouchard. "Despite the adversities he faced in his early life, Hans Joachim's outlook on the world and his work was an inspiration for many."

Hans Joachim Schmidt served 37 years with the Thyssen Group (now thyssenkrupp), including the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Thyssen Canada Ltd and Member of the Executive Board of Thyssen Inc., NA. He formerly served as Director of the Canadian German Chamber of Industry Commerce Inc., Managing Director of European Industrial Products, Ltd. (Toronto), Thyssen Steel Pipe Ltd. (London), and G.W. Anderson Co. (London/Dortmund, Germany).

He is survived by his wife, Sigrid "Sigi", and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To view his complete obituary, visit hjschmidt.ca.

About Esmark, Inc.

Esmark, Inc. is a diversified, privately-held family company with a portfolio of industrial companies with strong roots in the steel industry. Over the years, Esmark has diversified its interests and operations into a number of businesses engaged in the industrial and commodity sectors. Esmark (a former publicly traded company on NASDAQ: ESMK) has focused on several key industries including steel services, oil and gas exploration, aviation, real estate, professional services, technology and youth sports development. The company is also an active corporate citizen in the communities it serves, having committed more than $10 million in philanthropic support of a wide range of humanitarian, education, family wellness and youth sports programs in Pennsylvania, Illinois and internationally. www.esmark.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005877/en/

Contacts:

Katie Regan

Director of Communications

Esmark, Inc.

Katie.regan@esmark.com

(708) 898-5550