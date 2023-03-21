Anzeige
Nordek, Powered by NRK - Joins World Blockchain Summit - Dubai 2023 as Powered By Sponsors

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Nordek is delighted to announce that they are now the Powered By Sponsor at World Blockchain Summit 2023 organized by Trescon. World Blockchain Summit (WBS), an event by Trescon is all set to host the 24th edition of its flagship event on March 20-21 at Atlantis the Palm, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum. The event features 100+ speakers, 300+ investors and 2000+ web3 stakeholders to explore the limitless potential of this transformative technology.

NORDEK, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture

NORDEK strives to be the most business and consumer-friendly blockchain ecosystem for the mainstream adoption of web3 payments. NORDEK is designed to be user-friendly, interoperable, and compatible with both blockchain and non-blockchain developers.

At the World Blockchain Summit (WBS) 2023, Nordek participated as the most promising and rising layer 1 blockchain. Mr. Raajessh Kashyap Co-founder & CEO of Nordek said "While the global cryptocurrency market has experienced exponential growth, it has yet to demonstrate significant practical use in real-world payment settlement. This can be attributed, in part, to the limitations in the scalability and simplicity of blockchain dApps, which prevents crypto from achieving the status of a widely used, readily exchangeable asset. The ability to scale has a profound effect on the applicability of blockchain technology and its overall liquidity."

NORDEK, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture

Nordek is providing white-label infrastructures for custom swaps, exchanges, bridges, NFT marketplaces, launchpads, and wallets, enabling developers to launch their projects faster and minimize go-to-market time. The NORDEK gaming hub is also available to developers to provide fast throughput, development efficiency via solid infrastructure, templates, and funding, among other things.

Simplifying things for Starters who are more eager to enter the fascinating world of Crypto trading and Exchanges, Norpay is a Nordek crypto (prepaid) MasterCard that allows users to pay via point of sale (POS), ATMs, and other payment channels. On the other hand, Norflix is a Nordek crypto voucher service that enables users to book flights, recharge airtime, bundle services and set up loyalty programs using the $NRK token. These services are set to disrupt the crypto industry and bridge the wide gap between Web3 and Web2 payments, paving the way for mainstream adoption of crypto.

About Nordek

NORDEK is a blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem that offers fast and secure solutions for businesses and consumers. What sets us apart from other blockchain platforms is our decentralized and scalable approach. At the heart of our offerings are five main components: Exchange, Marketplace, Wallet, Launchpad, and Game Hub. Each of these components provides a crucial piece of the puzzle for businesses and consumers to operate in the digital economy with ease.

Official Website: https://nordek.io/

Follow Nordek on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Medium for latest update from the Nordek ecosystem

PR Contact:
Nordek
contact@caphiq.com

SOURCE: NORDEK

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745010/Nordek-Powered-by-NRK--Joins-World-Blockchain-Summit--Dubai-2023-as-Powered-By-Sponsors

