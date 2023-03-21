OCP S.A. ("OCP" or the "Company"), a global leader in the fertilizer industry, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The results will be available to holders of the Company's bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal from 10:00 a.m. EDT and 2:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT).

OCP senior management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 11:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 for holders of the Company's bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers.

Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the Intralinks portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations Department by emailing g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma.

About OCP

OCP is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, backed by almost a century's production history. OCP has exclusive access to the largest phosphate rock reserve base in the world. It is one of the lowest cost producers of phosphate rock in the industry and has become a leading player in production and trade volumes across the phosphate value chain. OCP employs 21,000 people and contributes to regional development through its mining and fertilizer operations, and through its sustainability program.

