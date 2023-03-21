Birchwood Credit Services Names Sam Markwood Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / March 21, 2023 / Birchwood Credit Services today announced the appointment of Sam Markwood as Chief Operating Officer.

Sam has an impressive tenure in the mortgage credit services industry. With over 17 years of industry experience, she has held various positions in customer service, operations management, and client success with CBC (now Factual Data) and Certified Credit. As Chief Operating Officer, Sam will be responsible for managing and directing the logistics, workflows, and operations of Birchwood's production team, as well as overseeing the sales and marketing departments within the company.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Sam Markwood's caliber and experience step up to lead our bureau operations," said Larry Avery, CEO of Birchwood. "At this critical moment, we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Sam is an operations and technology visionary with a proven track record of execution. She is a strong communicator who is customer-focused with deep leadership capabilities." He continues, "Furthermore, as a member of various mortgage industry executive teams over the past 17 years, she has a solid understanding of our products and markets."

Sam says of her joining Birchwood, "I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Birchwood family! I'm extremely excited to work alongside this amazing team of people who share the same core values as I do and I'm looking forward to all the incredible things we will do together as we continue to delight our customers!"

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has provided financial credit services to mortgage professionals, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for over three decades.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance, and customer service. Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

