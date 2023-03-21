Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Announces New Ownership of Overland Park, KS, Offices

Life-long entrepreneur purchases commercial and healthcare staffing agencies.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the new ownership of the commercial and healthcare staffing agency location in Overland Park, KS.

Ethan and Mike Rice, Owners of NEXTAFF of Overland Park, KS

The Overland Park, KS, staffing offices are co-owned by the father/son duo, Mike and Ethan Rice, and serve Overland Park, KS, and the surrounding areas. The offices specialize in staffing and recruiting for both commercial and healthcare in Johnson County, Kansas.

"Acquiring NEXTAFF of Overland Park fills us with excitement and anticipation. We look forward to building a strong team, connecting with local businesses and job seekers, and making a meaningful contribution to the local community," said Ethan Rice.

"Mike and Ethan bring a winning team to an already successful location," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO of Nextaff. "The Rice family has many years of successful business experience that will blend well within the Nextaff model, and I am excited for their future"

The office is located at 11101 Switzer Rd, suite 110, Overland Park, KS. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Overland Park.

"I am excited to bring my entrepreneurial experience and expertise to the table," said Mike Rice. "Our focus will be on providing exceptional service to both our clients and job seekers and ensuring that we are meeting the needs of our community. I am committed to building a strong team and fostering a culture of excellence that will set us apart in the industry. I look forward to the opportunity to serve our clients and contribute to the growth and success of our business and community."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/

